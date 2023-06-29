It's Thursday at Motor1.com, and that means The Test Car Happy Hour is happening at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and we all love talking about what we're driving. This show gives us a chance to have a face-to-face digital car meet every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available every Monday morning on all of the major podcast platforms. You can find us on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

Gallery: 2024 Audi RS6 Avant Performance: First Drive Review

54 Photos

This week we have Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez.

Going alphabetically by automaker, Perez recently got done driving the new Audi RS6 Avant Performance. It's the latest evolution of the brand's speedy wagon, and this one boosts the output to 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Prices start at $126,895.

Evans has a BMW XM. It's the first dedicated M model since launching the M1 in the late 1970s. The SUV makes 644 hp and 590 lb-ft from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with plug-in-hybrid assistance. This is enough power to reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds.

Miersma has a Mercedes-Benz EQB250+. This electric crossover produces 188 hp from a front-mounted electric motor. It offers a 245-mile range from a 70.5-kilowatt-hour battery.

Turkus is driving a Mini Cooper SE. The little EV offers 181 hp and a 114-mile range.

Plus, we look forward to input from you regarding the picks. BMW has a few vehicles with polarizing styling right now, so we expect the chat to be active during this week's show.