Advertiser Disclosure

Many consider Porsche the world’s premier sports car maker. All 2020 Porsche models come with a comprehensive new vehicle limited warranty that we ranked a bit below mid-pack in our survey of 35 brands’ warranties. Porsche’s warranty is pretty solid, giving 4-year/50,000-mile coverage for the entire vehicle. Overall, however, we ranked the Porsche warranty below some others, including luxury brands, mainly for not extending powertrain coverage beyond those terms.

In this article:

Porsche ranks near the top of the industry for vehicle quality and dependability, and we’ll look at that in a moment. As with any premium brand, anyone buying a Porsche could reasonably expect the cost of necessary repairs to be higher than for mainstream vehicles. The question a Porsche buyer needs to consider is whether to pay for the extra peace of mind that having an extended warranty can provide, or to pay for any out-of-warranty repairs as they are needed.

Need more coverage? Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies

See Our Top Picks >

What Does The Porsche Warranty Cover?

Porsche’s new car warranty, like those of German luxury brands Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, provides comprehensive bumper-to-bumper 4year/50,000-mile coverage, with some exclusions. Porsche’s roadside assistance runs for that same period.

Here’s a summary of Porsche's warranty:

Vehicle : 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever occurs first

: 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever occurs first Powertrain : 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever occurs first

: 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever occurs first Porsche parts, exchange parts, and accessories : 2 years

: 2 years Rust perforation in the bodyshell : 12 years, regardless of miles

: 12 years, regardless of miles Hybrid battery (hybrid models): 8 years/100,000 miles*

In addition, there are of course the mandated emission control system warranties, which include a long list of parts for a federally mandated 2 years/24,000 miles and then 8 years/80,000 miles for the catalytic converters, Emission Control Unit, and On-Board Diagnostic System. Emissions warranties for California and states that follow its emissions regulations provide longer coverage for some parts.

* The Porsche 2019 warranty booklet does not mention coverage of the hybrid powertrain beyond the standard four years/50,000 miles vehicle warranty.

Porsche’s Roadside Assistance

Porsche’s roadside assistance deserves a closer look. In addition to expected services such as battery jumpstart, flat tire assistance, lockout assistance, and emergency fuel delivery, it also provides “extrication/winch” service to pull your Porsche from mud, sand, snow, or a ditch.

The roadside assistance plan also includes trip interruption reimbursement (up to $750) and, in some cases, on-site battery replacement. If you do experience a mechanical breakdown in your Porsche and need emergency towing, the service will take your vehicle to the nearest Porsche dealer. You can also choose a different Porsche dealer if it is within a 50-mile radius of the breakdown location.

Porsche Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty

Porsche’s warranty for its certified pre-owned models is excellent. You get any remaining portion of the original new vehicle warranty plus another two years/unlimited miles of coverage. Porsche offers its Vehicle Service Protection Plan for new, certified pre-owned, and used (non-certified) Porsche models. We’ll detail this plan later in the article.

Depending on the Porsche model, you may have some choices among aftermarket third-party warranties, which can offer more flexibility in coverage than the Porsche plans.

What Porsche’s Warranty Does Not Cover

Among all original warranties, you will see certain things excluded from coverage. Porsche is no different and excludes maintenance such as oil changes, as well as wear and tear items such as brake pads and windshield wipers.

Also, like other carmakers’ warranties, Porsche’s warranty will not cover body and paint damage caused by certain environmental factors, including acid rain or other industrial pollution, insects, bird droppings, and tree sap. There are some other key exclusions, including:

The Porsche warranty will not cover paint or trim damage caused by the application of “unauthorized” paint sealants or polymers. If you’re unsure if a car-care product is good or bad for your Porsche, check with the dealer.

Some Porsche owners like to take their cars to track-day driving events, and some are even members of racetrack clubs. However, the Porsche warranty booklet says damages caused by track driving “may not” be covered. If you plan to participate in such activities, consult with your Porsche dealer for greater clarification.

Porsche says part of the maintenance ritual for convertible models includes cleaning the body drains for the sunroof, convertible roof, and front cowl at least once a year. Not doing so, the company warns, could lead to water intrusion, with resulting damage not covered under the warranty.

How Good Is Porsche’s Extended Warranty?

Porsche offers its Vehicle Service Protection Plan in two forms: Powertrain and Platinum. Each comes with the choice of coverage running 1 to 6 years beyond the factory 4-year/50,000-mile new vehicle warranty period, up to a max of 10 years or 100,000 miles.

These warranty products are available on new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Porsche vehicles at the time of purchase. You can also add this coverage in the Porsche dealer’s service department for a vehicle that is still covered under the original manufacturer’s warranty.

The Porsche extended warranty offers a choice between two deductibles: $100 and $250. Choosing the $250 deductible lowers the upfront warranty cost, but if you select the $100 deductible, it is waived when you have a covered repair done at your selling dealer.

According to Porsche customers posting on internet forums, the price jump from the nine-year to ten-year plan is the biggest, suggesting that the nine-year plan may be the best value.

Choosing the Powertrain plan covers only the engine, transmission, drive axle (including all-wheel drive, if so equipped), and seals and gaskets.

Choosing the Platinum option covers those areas and adds systems throughout the vehicle:

Climate control system, including air conditioning and heater components

Front and rear suspension, including shock absorbers, bushings, and bearings

Steering and brakes

Fuel system, including fuel injection and sensors

Electrical system, including power windows and seats

Navigation, audio, and high-tech, including navigation display and Bluetooth

The Porsche Vehicle Service Protection Plan is valid at “all participating, authorized Porsche dealers or other authorized licensed repair facilities,” according to Porsche.

Each contract also comes with 24-hour roadside assistance with enhanced roadside benefits, including:

Reimbursement of up to $250 for towing to your original selling dealer or to the nearest authorized licensed repair facility. Note that Porsche will cover towing to your selling dealer if a breakdown occurs within 100 miles of it. If it’s a longer distance, your car will be taken to the nearest authorized licensed repair facility. (Porsche does not specify if this is always a Porsche dealer.)

Rental car reimbursement up to $50 per day for up to 10 days. (The customer would have to pay for any additional insurance, such as the collision damage waiver.)

Trip interruption coverage of up to $200 per day for a maximum of five days.

If you sell your Porsche to a private party, the extended warranty plan can be transferred to the new owner for a one-time $50 fee.

Porsche Quality Among The Leaders

What kind of quality can you expect from Porsche? According to a key industry and consumer source, the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS®) from 2019, Porsche brand scores 96 problems per 100 cars surveyed, which is just below the industry average of 93. The J.D Power IQS measures initial quality after 90 days of ownership.

That’s for the entire brand. One Porsche model, the iconic 911, achieved the best score of any single vehicle available in America, a remarkably low 58 problems per 100 cars. That was the best score for any vehicle for the second year in a row.

Porsche does well as the vehicles age, too. According to the 2019 J.D. Power Dependability Study, which surveys car owners after three years of ownership, Porsche showed 108 problems per 100 cars, behind only industry leader Lexus (106). In 2019, for the first time ever, J.D. Power also named a “Most Dependable Model,” and the Porsche 911 grabbed that award, too.

Porsche Repairs Can Be Costly

We used RepairPal to get estimates for repairs on a late model Porsche Boxster and a Cayenne SUV.

Model Repair Cost Estimate 2016 Porsche Boxster Water pump $954–$1,088 2016 Porsche Boxster Cylinder head gaskets $1,964–$2,434 2017 Porsche Cayenne Alternator $1,739–$4,253* 2017 Porsche Cayenne Power seat switch $1,185–$1,237 *Price depends on specific model; the Cayenne is offered in several performance levels with different engines. The same applies to other Porsche models.

Is A Third-Party Extended Warranty An Option For A Porsche?

Two key factors to consider before buying an extended warranty would be documented vehicle quality and cost of repairs. With Porsche, as we’ve shown, quality is rated as outstanding by trusted industry sources. Repairs, when needed, can be costly. That should come as no surprise given Porsche’s luxury positioning and vehicle capability.

Best Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 253-0058 No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

The Porsche extended warranty covers a lot, no question. Not all third-party warranties will cover a Porsche. It pays to look into this option, because you could find something that suits your needs.

Start by considering one of our recommended best warranty providers.

See what kind of coverage might be available for a Porsche, and get a free estimate for the coverage you might want. Compare this to what a Porsche dealer can offer.

Also note that, with the Porsche extended warranty, you have to choose from just two levels of coverage: Powertrain, which might be less than you’d want, or Platinum, which might be more. As we’ve shown, the Porsche extended service plans come with very good added benefits, and a third-party warranty that will cover a Porsche is likely to offer similar benefits.

Also, with a third-party warranty, you may be able to purchase coverage even after the Porsche factory warranty has expired. Begin your search by clicking on one of our top-rated providers to get a free price quote.