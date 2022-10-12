Listen to this article

Launched in late 2019, the UX 300e will forever be remembered as Lexus' first electric vehicle. The subcompact crossover with combustion engines received a nip and tuck back in May this year and now its zero-emission equivalent is getting a facelift as well. Much like the ICE-powered model, the EV benefits from improved structural rigidity after adding 20 spot welding points around the side and back doors. Even more important is the new battery.

Indeed, the old 54.4-kWh pack has been removed to make room for a considerably larger 72.8-kWh battery that boosts range by over 40 percent compared to the pre-facelift UX 300e. Lexus says the newer version of its petite crossover will cover more than 450 kilometers (280 miles) on a single charge, according to the WLTC values for Europe. As a refresher, the original version was rated at 400 km (250 miles) in the NEDC cycle.

2023 Lexus UX 300e

The electric variant gets Yamaha rear performance dampers as standard equipment and a retuned electric power steering while the shock absorbers were specifically tweaked for the electric model. Naturally, the styling changes are carried over from the conventionally powered UX revised for the 2023 model year.

The electric motor soldiers on with 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 300 Newton-meters (221 pound-feet) delivered to the front axle. It has to move a considerably heavy vehicle (given its size) that weighs approximately 1,900 kilograms (nearly 4,200 pounds).

Inside, the 2023 UX 300e switches to Lexus' new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen benefitting from a higher resolution to deliver crisp graphics. Toyota's luxury division made additional changes by relocating the buttons for the heated seats from the center console to the right of the gear lever where they’re more accessible.

A pair of USB-C ports have been installed ahead of the cup holders while the wireless charging pad has been vertically extended. In addition, LED ambient lighting was added at the top. Lexus says special attention was given to diminish wind and road noises to make the cabin quieter. In fact, we're being told the battery pack doubles as a sound barrier.

Customer deliveries are programmed to commence in Europe next spring.