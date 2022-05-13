Listen to this article

Even though it may not look like it from the outside, Lexus' smallest crossover is getting a big update for 2023. The UX is the latest model from Toyota's luxury division to switch to the new infotainment system with a touchscreen available in 8- and 12.3-inch sizes. Aside from the generous screen real estate, it also boasts a crisper resolution and will be subsequently improved with over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The revamped multimedia system comes along with changes in that area. For example, there are now two extra USB charging ports while the buttons for the heated seats have been moved from the lower part of the dash to the right of the gear shift lever. Thankfully, the dreaded touchpad is now a thing of the past and the wireless charging pad is bigger than before. Lexus has also added LED ambient lighting to spruce things up.

2023 Lexus UX

65 Photos

Then there are the changes you can't see. The engineers have added 20 spot welding points to the body openings around the side and back doors to boost structural rigidity. Lexus mentions UX prototypes were tested at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama to refine the electric power steering, shock absorbers, and other parts. New run-flat tires improve comfort by making the cabin a tad quieter than before.

Stepping up to the F Sport model gets you adaptive variable suspension and Yamaha-developed performance dampers to sharpen up handling. On the inside, the higher-end UX features sports seats and a different steering wheel, not to mention aluminum pedals and an exclusive design for the shift knob. With the 2023 model, the UX F Sport also receives an aluminum footrest and scuff plate. Over in Europe, there's a new F Sport Design available for the UX 250h model.

Aside from the infotainment we mentioned earlier, Lexus is introducing other tech, including a digital key taking the shape of a smartphone app. The big screen also includes a panoramic view monitor that shows images captured by the front, rear, and side cameras. Improvements to the safety systems have also been implemented after upgrading the radar and camera.

Lexus will have the updated UX on sale globally this summer.