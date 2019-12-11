Advertiser Disclosure

If you invested in a new Acura, you want to ensure it remains in the best possible condition for as long as possible. The original Acura warranty will take care of that the first few years of ownership, but after that, it’s up to you to pay for repairsAlthough Acura offers a reasonable set of warranties, they only last for so long. Extended warranty options are available through the dealership and third-party providers. We’ve researched the top 12 brands and recommended the best providers. Keep reading to see what your Acura warranty includes and why you might want to consider extended coverage.

In This Article:

Need more coverage? Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies

See Our Top Picks >

Acura Warranty Overview

Acura offers several limited warranty for new vehicles. The two most important are the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Limited Powertrain Warranty.

Acura New Vehicle Limited Warranty

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty begins when the vehicle is first put into use and lasts for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Under this warranty, known as bumper-to-bumper coverage, Acura will repair or replace almost any part at no charge. However, the repair must be due to manufacturing defects or faulty workmanship. Normal maintenance or simple wear and tear, such as brake pads, oil changes, adding fluids, or parts of the suspension are not covered.

Acura’s warranty covers these items but for shorter terms:

Original equipment batteries for key fobs and remotes (for the first 6 months)

Original equipment wiper blade inserts (for the first 6 months)

Wheel balancing and wheel alignment (for the first year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first)

Air conditioner refrigerant (for the first 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first)

What Isn’t Covered?

Here are the repairs and parts not covered under the Acura New Vehicle Limited Warranty:

Normal wear or deterioration of any part

Cleaning and polishing

Fluids (unless they are necessary as part of a covered repair)

Broken, chipped, or scratched window glass

Regular maintenance items (filters, brake pads, etc.)

Tires (covered under the tire manufacturer’s warranty)

All in all, any cosmetic imperfection – or issue concerning the vehicle’s general appearance not due to defective manufacturing or workmanship – isn’t covered. In some cases, cosmetic defects, such as minor dings, scratches, and dents may occur during the shipment of the vehicle. If you notice any such issues, then be sure to notify the dealer as soon as possible.

Acura Limited Powertrain Warranty

Acura’s powertrain warranty is good for 6 years or 70,000 miles, whichever comes first. Any powertrain part or component that is defective due to manufacturing or workmanship is covered at no cost to the owner. This includes any part related to the engine, transmission, and front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive systems. Here’s a more specific breakdown of coverage:

Engine Transmission and Transaxle Front-Wheel-Drive System Rear-Wheel-Drive System - Cylinder block and head and all internal parts - Timing gears, timing chain, belt, and cover - Flywheel - Valve covers - Oil pump and oil pan - Intake and exhaust manifolds - Engine mounts - Engine and powertrain control module - Water pump - Fuel pump - All seals and gaskets - Case and all internal parts - Torque converter - Transfer case and all internal parts - Transmission and powertrain control module - Seals and gaskets - Final drive housing and all internal parts - Driveshafts - Constant velocity joints - Front hubs and bearings - Seals and gaskets - Differential housing and all internal parts - Propeller shafts - Universal joints - Driveshafts - Constant velocity joints - Rear hubs and bearings - Seals and gaskets

Do Acura Certified Pre-owned And Hybrid Vehicles Come With A Warranty?

Acura certified pre-owned vehicles are covered for 2 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty kicks in after the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires.

If you decide to purchase a hybrid vehicle, Acura comes with a Hybrid Powertrain Warranty in addition to the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Additional Acura Warranties

Federal Emissions Warranties

California Emissions Warranties

High Voltage Battery Capacity Warranty

Seat Belt Limited Warranty

Rust Perforation Limited Warranty

Accessory Limited Warranty

Replacement/Remanufactured Parts Limited Warranty

Replacement 12-Volt Battery Limited Warranty

Replacement Exhaust Components Lifetime Limited Warranty

Is The Acura Warranty Transferable?

Yes, Acura warranties are transferable to any number of owners as long as the warranty is still valid. The only warranty that is not transferable is the Rust Perforation Limited Warranty.

Are Tires Covered?

With an Acura warranty, tires are covered by the tire manufacturer, not the vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

What Are The Benefits Of An Extended Acura Warranty?

An extended warranty is a vehicle service contract that helps you manage repair costs after the original warranty expires. Rather than worrying about trying to pay for a huge, expensive repair, an extended warranty allows you to pay a provider an affordable annual or monthly payment. When a covered repair comes up, you just pay your deductible, and the extended warranty provider takes care of the rest.

For example, let’s say your Acura had one or a few of these repairs. Would the cost be a financial burden?

As your vehicle ages, the cost of repairs and replacement parts might be enough to keep you up at night. An extended warranty can provide peace of mind that you have a way to quickly afford an important car repair.

As far as dependability goes, Acura has mixed reviews. RepairPal awards Acura second place out of 32 brands in its reliability rankings, while Consumer Reports recently ranked them 28th out of 30, dropping 9 spots over the last year. J.D. Power has Acura toward the end of its 2019 list, as well. However, it’s important to remember that no car is perfect, and even cars with high reliability scores break down and can benefit from extended protection.

Acura Extended Warranties

You essentially have two main choices when it comes to extended warranty providers: you can purchase an official Acura Care® from the dealership, or you can buy one from a third party.

Most Acura dealers offer extended warranties. It’s likely they’ll try to sell you a plan the day you buy your new Acura, but you’re not required to purchase one at that time.

Acura Care extended warranties are available in four different coverage levels:

New Vehicle Coverage

Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage

Certified Additional Coverage

Powertrain Coverage (pre-owned vehicles only)

New Vehicle Coverage, Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage, and Certified Additional Coverage can protect systems and components such as the:

Drivetrain

Heating/cooling

Electronics

Suspension, steering, and brakes

Acura Genuine Accessories

Powertrain Coverage protects the engine, transmission, front and rear-drive axles, seals, gaskets, and fluids.

Like most extended warranty providers, Acura also includes benefits like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption services, and concierge emergency services.Acura Care coverage is transferable, and you can see the full sample contracts online.

What Are The Benefits Of Third-Party Acura Protection?

We read many contracts, made tons of phone calls, and compared factors like customer service, benefits, coverage options, and online reputation to provide you with our list of the best third-party car warranty providers. While many dealerships and third-party providers offer similar contracts, there are a few key differences that make third-party extended warranty companies worth considering:

Third-party providers usually have more coverage options , meaning your plan can be customized to your particular vehicle and budget. For example, CARCHEX has five coverage tiers, ranging from bumper-to-bumper to powertrain protection, with several contract options under each tier.

, meaning your plan can be customized to your particular vehicle and budget. For example, CARCHEX has five coverage tiers, ranging from bumper-to-bumper to powertrain protection, with several contract options under each tier. Third-party providers are more flexible on warranty terms and repair facilities . Many companies protect high-mileage cars for 10 years or well beyond 100,000 miles. While Acura limits you to using their mechanics and parts, a third-party provider lets you choose any certified repair shop, including the dealership service centers.

. Many companies protect high-mileage cars for 10 years or well beyond 100,000 miles. While Acura limits you to using their mechanics and parts, a third-party provider lets you choose any certified repair shop, including the dealership service centers. You won’t miss out on perks like roadside assistance and towing or rental reimbursement with a third-party provider. What’s important to know is that the amounts will vary between all providers, so make sure to compare those benefits.

and towing or rental reimbursement with a third-party provider. What’s important to know is that the amounts will vary between all providers, so make sure to compare those benefits. Since many reliable third-party companies are brokers and provide plans from several administrators, they can offer vehicle service contracts at competitive prices. In addition, some third-party companies like CarShield have monthly contract options, making your extended warranty payment even more manageable.

See our comparison between Acura and third-party providers:

Acura Care Third-Party Warranty Coverage Options Four coverage options, up to 8 years or 120,000 miles Customizable coverage from multiple providers, levels of coverage, and specific plans Cost One-time or monthly payments (can also be financed with your new Acura) Flexible pricing models to fit every budget When to Purchase When you buy your new, pre-owned, or certified-pre owned Acura Anytime, including if the new car warranty has expired or if it has high mileage Repair Facility Acura dealerships Choose from thousands of certified repair facilities Repair Parts Acura Genuine Parts Not limited to a certain brand

Protect Your Acura With An Extended Warranty

All in all, you want to ensure that your Acura remains in the best possible condition for as long as possible. Although you can’t always control the repairs or replacement parts your car needs, you can choose to purchase an extended Acura warranty to help cover those costs.

If you want to learn more about extended car warranties or are interested in seeing what a particular vehicle service contract looks like for you, you have options. Get a free, customized quote below: