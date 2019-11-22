Advertiser Disclosure

It isn’t cheap to fix a Lexus, which is one of the main reasons to consider adding extended coverage to take over after your factory warranty expires.

While you can go to the dealer for a Lexus extended warranty, we’ve researched the top third-party providers that can save you money and offer peace of mind. Below, we’ll explain why we think you can skip the dealership and what third-party providers we’d recommend instead, such as CARCHEX or CarShield.

2020 Lexus Warranty

For all new Lexus models, the manufacturer provides warranty coverage. Here is what is included with the standard Lexus factory warranty.

48-month/50,000-mile Basic Warranty: This is the company’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. With this coverage, you receive protection from repairs related to faulty workmanship or material defects. It includes wheel balancing and alignment but for only 12 months/12,000 miles.

While Lexus offers a lot of protection to new car buyers, some things are excluded from its plans. You don’t have coverage for:

Improper repairs

Theft

Fire

Accidents

Negligence

Abuse or negligence, such as skipping regular maintenance

Environmental damage, such as hail or road debris

Water contamination

Wear and tear

Why A Lexus Extended Warranty Could Be Worth It

Your car will inevitably face troubles, no matter how well you take care of it. Even the newest models often face trouble. While Lexus vehicles feature a high reliability rating, one costly repair could break the bank.

If you want to drive beyond the factory warranty coverage, then purchasing additional coverage is a no-brainer. An extended auto warranty protects your investment for many years after the factory coverage expires.

The other vital aspect is how much each repair costs Lexus owners. According to RepairPal, Lexus vehicles cost a lot to repair, even for smaller malfunctions. Just look at these common repairs.

Imagine if something significant were to malfunction, like the transmission. The average transmission replacement cost is between $1,800 and $3,400. When you consider that Lexus parts cost more than most brands, just think about what that bill might look like. It might cost more than buying a used vehicle.

Lexus Vehicle Service Agreements

Aside from the coverage given to you when you purchase a new vehicle, there are some additional Lexus Vehicle Service Agreements (VSA) available. You also have the option to sign up for these protection plans, which are Lexus’ versions of extended warranties.

Lexus Extra Care Premium: As the most comprehensive level, this includes repair costs for mechanical breakdowns after the warranty expires.

As the most comprehensive level, this includes repair costs for mechanical breakdowns after the warranty expires. Lexus Extra Care Gold: This option includes a long list of eligible components and a flexible terms after the warranty expires.

This option includes a long list of eligible components and a flexible terms after the warranty expires. Lexus Extra Care Powertrain: This plan includes the engine, transmission, and front- and rear-wheel drive systems after the warranty covers.

Other additional protection plans you can purchase from Lexus include:

Guaranteed Auto Protection

Prepaid Maintenance Plans

Tire and Wheel Protection

Excess Wear and Use Protection

When can you purchase a Lexus extended warranty?

You can purchase an extended warranty from the dealer at any time. If you buy it with the purchase of your car, the dealer will gladly include it into your monthly payments, thereby charging you interest on the policy premium.

Is the Lexus extended warranty transferable?

You can transfer the coverage one time at no cost, as long as it is from the original owner to a private party.

Can you cancel your extended Lexus warranty?

If you cancel the Lexus VSA within 30 days, you will receive a full refund minus the $50 processing fee. Any cancelations after that, or once a claim has been paid, will be prorated.

Why You Should Consider Third-Party Extended Warranties

While the extended warranty from Lexus may seem convenient, you could end up saving by shopping around. Third-party extended warranty companies can be more affordable and flexible than what you find at the dealership.

We think there are several benefits from purchasing an extended warranty through a third-party, such as:

Any Mechanic: Visit any authorized repair shop.

Visit any authorized repair shop. No Financing: While many third-party providers offer flexible payment plans, you won’t have to worry about being charged interest.

While many third-party providers offer flexible payment plans, you won’t have to worry about being charged interest. Additional Perks: Many of the plans also include benefits, such as roadside assistance and rental car coverage.

Many of the plans also include benefits, such as roadside assistance and rental car coverage. Buy Coverage Anytime: You don’t have to purchase the plan on the car purchase date or before the Lexus Basic Warranty expires.

Among the many companies that provide extended warranties, two of our top choices are CARCHEX and CarShield. We’ll give you a quick overview of what each company provides.

Choosing CARCHEX For An Extended Warranty

CARCHEX is one of the top third-party warranty companies that has flexible options for Lexus vehicles.

Coverage Options

One of the biggest perks of CARCHEX is the company’s variety of coverage levels, which are easy to research on the website. Each level has several plan options, with 16 contracts total.

Titanium: The highest level of coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty

The highest level of coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty Platinum: Includes hundreds of components

Includes hundreds of components Gold: Ideal for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles

Ideal for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles Silver: Covers the most important systems

Covers the most important systems Bronze: Protection for the powertrain

With all of the coverage options, except for the Silver and Bronze plans, you can get coverage for a maximum of 10 years. If you don’t need that long, save money by selecting a shorter time frame.

Cost

The average price of covering a 2007-2014 Lexus through CARCHEX is about $78 a month*. You can choose one of the company’s flexible payment plans and a no down payment option. When you go for repairs, you won’t be responsible for paying the repair facility at all. The company handles the entire claim, minus your deductible.

Customer Experience

Customer service is an area where CARCHEX stands out from other providers. The company boasts accreditation and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). When we called CARCHEX with questions, the representatives were friendly and didn’t pressure us to buy. With 20 years of industry experience, the company understands the ins and outs of the industry.

CARCHEX partners with and is endorsed by known industry brands, such as Kelley Blue Book, SiriusXM, CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and others, so you can feel comfortable you’re working with a reputable company.

If you aren’t satisfied with the coverage, you can get a refund. CARCHEX backs its service and products with a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

Claims And Repairs

CARCHEX works with more than 30,000 certified facilities around the country, so there’s a good chance your trusted mechanic is included. You can also use the dealership or a national chain. The flexibility to choose your own repair shop is especially beneficial if you experience a breakdown while traveling.

Added Benefits

All protection plans from CARCHEX include some extra benefits. You will receive:

24/7 roadside assistance

Gas delivery

Trip interruption service

Rental car coverage

Towing

When you get a quote from CARCHEX, the representative will customize the estimate to your specific vehicle and needs.

Choosing CarShield For An Extended Warranty

CarShield is another popular extended warranty for provider for Lexus cars and SUVs.

Coverage Options

CarShield currently provides six coverage options. One plan is dedicated to motorcycle parts, so you won’t need that as a Lexus owner. The other five plans include:

New Car Diamond: The highest level of protection

The highest level of protection Platinum: Ideal for covering high-mileage vehicles

Ideal for covering high-mileage vehicles Gold: Complete powertrain warranty plus some extra parts

Complete powertrain warranty plus some extra parts Silver: Conventional powertrain coverage

Conventional powertrain coverage High Tech: Protects all of the technology on the car

Cost

When we called to get an estimate on a purchased-new 2013 Lexus RX 350 with 79,000 miles, the monthly cost for comprehensive coverage was $129 with a $100 deductible. After a few minutes on the phone, the price was lowered to $99 a month.

The final premium depends on what model vehicle you drive, as well as its age and the deductible you select. It may also factor in whether you purchased the car used or new.

Customer Experience

Right now, CarShield has over 2,300 Google reviews that total a 4.4-star review. The company has also received numerous featured spots on popular networks, such as TBS, ESPN, and HGTV.

While the company’s rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) isn’t impressive, we found that many of the complaints came from a misunderstanding about the coverage. The Google reviews include many happy customers.

No matter what company you choose to go with, it pays to read the terms carefully so you understand exactly what’s covered and not covered.

Claims And Repairs

CarShield uses American Auto Shield for its vehicle service contracts. Similar to CARCHEX, you have access to many repair shops and don’t have to take your vehicle to the Lexus dealership.

Added Benefits

With your CarShield plan, you receive several other benefits. These include:

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption coverage

24/7 roadside assistance

Courtesy towing

Whichever company you choose to go with, remember that your extended or limited warranty is meant to provide you with years of protection. Take your time through the shopping process to ensure you get precisely what you want.

How To Find The Best Lexus Extended Warranty

We want you to find coverage that gives you peace of mind. Here’s a few of our best tips when it comes to shopping for an extended warranty:

Check For Your Mechanic

Make sure you can choose the mechanic you want. Read the fine print to ensure you don’t have to take the vehicle somewhere particular. If you go against this, your repair won’t be covered, or you might void your warranty.

Understand The Guarantee

If you find a provider that doesn’t back up its coverage with some sort of guarantee, you probably shouldn’t shop with that company. You want protection in case you aren’t satisfied.

Check The Claims Procedure

You don’t want to pay out of pocket for repairs. Quality extended warranty companies pay for the claim directly to the service center. All you will be responsible for is the deductible. You don’t want to get caught paying for repairs and waiting for reimbursement.

Call For Quotes

Only you know what you really want in a provider. It’s helpful to do your own research by callings around and getting quotes. Not only will you get an estimate for your specific vehicle, but you’ll get a taste of their customer service.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need an extended warranty?

It depends on what Lexus you own and if you plan to keep it. If you want to drive it for a few more years, then it makes complete sense to cover it with a warranty. A warranty protects your finances any time you face a covered repair.

How much should I pay for a Lexus extended warranty?

The cost is variable based on the model, year, make, and coverage plan. You are going to pay more for complete coverage, but more systems and parts will be protected. If you can handle smaller repair bills, you might consider basic coverage, such as a powertrain warranty. This option covers fewer components but requires a lower premium.

Is the Lexus extended warranty transferable?

Most of the warranty options have ways to transfer coverage. The terms will depend on who your provider is. For example, you can transfer an extended warranty with a CARCHEX plan for $50. Just check into the terms and conditions of your coverage.