Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

From the ever-popular Nissan Rogue to newer, more modern models like the Leaf electric vehicle, Nissan is one of the most popular auto manufacturers on the road today. When shopping for a new Nissan, it’s important to understand the warranty that will come with your car, otherwise known as the manufacturer’s or factory warranty.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you should know about Nissan’s warranty and why we think you should consider extended vehicle coverage. While Nissan has a few extended warranty plans, the options offered by third-party extended warranty companies are worth considering.

Looking at factors like coverage, customer service, and cost, we’ve reviewed the top third-party extended warranty providers, such as CARCHEX and CarShield, and explain our recommendations below.

Overview Of Nissan’s New Car Warranty

Nissan’s factory warranty is a little shorter than most car warranties but still provides decent coverage for repairs or replacements caused by defective materials or workmanship. Labor and parts are also included using Genuine Nissan or Nissan-approved replacement parts.

According to Nissan’s 2019 Warranty Information Booklet, here’s what each of these warranties covers:

3-Year/36,000-Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty : This covers repairs to correct any vehicle defect for almost all parts and systems.

: This covers repairs to correct any vehicle defect for almost all parts and systems. 5-Year/60,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty : This warranty covers the engine, transmission and transaxle, drivetrain, and restraint system.

: This warranty covers the engine, transmission and transaxle, drivetrain, and restraint system. 5-Year/Unlimited Miles Corrosion Coverage : Nissan covers defects that result in perforation (rust-through) of the vehicle’s body sheet metal panels.

: Nissan covers defects that result in perforation (rust-through) of the vehicle’s body sheet metal panels. 1-Year/12,000-Mile Adjustment Coverage : During this timeframe, adjustments such as wheel alignment and wheel balancing are covered. OE wiper blade inserts are included for the first six months of ownership. Refrigerant recharge is also covered for the first 12 months/unlimited miles.

: During this timeframe, adjustments such as wheel alignment and wheel balancing are covered. OE wiper blade inserts are included for the first six months of ownership. Refrigerant recharge is also covered for the first 12 months/unlimited miles. 10-Year/Unlimited Mile Seat Belt Warranty: All defective parts of your seat belt system are covered.

All defective parts of your seat belt system are covered. Federal Vehicle Emissions Control Limited Warranties: Nissan includes a few federal emissions warranties – Performance (2 years/24,000 miles), Defect (3 years/36,000 miles), and Long Term Defect (8 years/80,000 miles). These warranties cover different parts of the emissions systems, such as the catalytic converter, fuel injection system, and ignition control module.

Nissan includes a few federal emissions warranties – Performance (2 years/24,000 miles), Defect (3 years/36,000 miles), and Long Term Defect (8 years/80,000 miles). These warranties cover different parts of the emissions systems, such as the catalytic converter, fuel injection system, and ignition control module. California Vehicle Emission Control Warranties: If your vehicle falls under California’s emissions laws, then the emissions warranties are Performance (3 years/50,000 miles), Defect (3 years/50,000 miles), and Long Term Defect (7 years/70,000 miles). Coverage varies by model, so make sure to check your specific warranty for details.

Replacement Battery Warranty

A Replacement Battery Limited Warranty is also included for new Nissans. Under this warranty, a replacement battery is provided at a “pro-rata adjustment” up to 84 months after the date of the battery’s purchase or installation, whichever is earlier. For example, if you’ve used the battery for up to 24 months, the repair is free, but if it’s been in use for 72 months, then you pay 75 percent of the repair cost. The good news is the replacement battery will be covered for the remainder of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Roadside Assistance

All new Nissan vehicles come with roadside assistance for 3 years/36,000 miles for events such as:

Dead battery

Mechanical breakdown

Flat tire

Emergency fuel delivery

Lock-out service

One-way towing after an accident or collision

You’re also eligible for trip interruption services, such as meal or lodging reimbursement, if the mechanical breakdown happens more than 100 miles from your primary residence.

What’s Not Covered Under Nissan’s Warranty?

While the Nissan warranties listed above seem comprehensive, all warranties have some exclusions. Nissan doesn’t cover:

Regular maintenance services

Normal wear and tear

Damage from lack of proper maintenance, such as oil changes, as outlined in your owner’s manual

Damage from environmental factors, such as tree sap, UV damage, or hail

Damage from alterations or modifications, such as changing the odometer

Your Nissan warranty won’t cover tires, either. Instead, they’re protected by tire manufacturers such as Hankook, Michelin, Toyo, and Yokohama.

Nissan’s new car warranties are generally transferable to subsequent owners at any time, but if you sell the vehicle during the first six months, the factory warranty is void.

Why Purchase Extended Protection For Your Nissan?

As we’ve explained, your new Nissan is covered for several years, but the warranty does have an end date. An extended car warranty can provide the peace of mind that you won’t need to pay out of pocket for expensive or unexpected repairs after the factory Nissan warranty expires.

While Nissan’s vehicles are consistently ranked as some of the most reliable, coming in 6th out of 32 car brands on RepairPal, no car is perfect. Here are a few of the common problems and associated repair costs Nissans have had in recent years:

The data above shows that while the average annual maintenance cost of a Nissan is roughly just $500, according to RepairPal, this is just an estimate and doesn’t account for unexpected, high-cost issues and repairs.

Extended warranties offset these costs and make affording expensive repairs or replacements more manageable. They’re also usually transferable, which can help increase the resale value of your Nissan should you decide to sell it.

Your Options For Extended Nissan Protection

Extended warranties for Nissans are available directly through Nissan or through a variety of third-party car warranty providers.

Nissan Extended Warranty

If you’re purchasing a new Nissan, it’s likely the sales representative will offer you an extended warranty on the day you sign for your new vehicle. Nissan offers vehicle service contracts called Security+Plus Extended Protection Plans. There are three levels of coverage: Gold Preferred, Silver Preferred, and Powertrain Preferred. These programs can last up to 8 years or 120,000 miles.

On the positive side, Nissan’s extended warranty plans are transferable to future owners and available for new and pre-owned Nissan vehicles. All plans also come with 24/7 roadside assistance and access to 24-hour customer assistance.

A downside is Nissan offers only two deductible copay options: $0 or $100. While the $0 deductible sounds appealing, your warranty plan may cost significantly more as a result. Nissan does pay directly for repairs, so you don’t have to pay up front and wait for reimbursement, but you’re required to have your car serviced at an authorized Nissan dealership.

Keep in mind that car dealers often roll the cost of your extended warranty into your car’s payment plan, which means you’ll be paying interest on your warranty and your monthly payment will be higher.

Third-Party Extended Warranty Companies

After researching 12 of the top third-party extended warranty providers, we think Nissan extended warranties sold by the dealer lack the flexibility, value, and added benefits that can be found when purchasing a vehicle service contract from a third-party provider. For example, both CARCHEX and CarShield offer these benefits:

You have more coverage options and contracts to choose from, so it’s easier to find the best plan for your specific vehicle.

When you need a repair, you have the choice of over 30,000 ASE-certified repair facilities.

Between month-to-month contracts, monthly or annual payment options, and a variety of deductibles, you can make your extended coverage work for your budget.

You don’t miss out on roadside assistance, as it’s included in most plans.

Payments are made directly to the repair facility. That way, you don’t have to pay for an expensive repair and wait to be reimbursed.

Plans are transferable to subsequent owners.

Below are a few more reasons on why we like these two brands in particular.

CARCHEX: Best Overall

We named CARCHEX our Best Overall because of its flexible coverage, customer service rankings, and brand trustworthiness.

Flexible coverage: CARCHEX has five coverage levels with several Extended Vehicle Protection Plans under each tier – a total of 16 plan options, some lasting up to 10 years. The plans range from bumper-to-bumper coverage (similar to Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty) to a simple powertrain warranty.

CARCHEX has five coverage levels with several Extended Vehicle Protection Plans under each tier – a total of 16 plan options, some lasting up to 10 years. The plans range from bumper-to-bumper coverage (similar to Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty) to a simple powertrain warranty. Customer service: CARCHEX representatives take a consultative approach, and we found it easy to call and ask your extended warranty questions without being pressured to buy. The brand maintains Better Business Bureau accreditation and an A+ rating.

CARCHEX representatives take a consultative approach, and we found it easy to call and ask your extended warranty questions without being pressured to buy. The brand maintains Better Business Bureau accreditation and an A+ rating. Brand trustworthiness: With more than 20 years of industry experience, CARCHEX has partnerships and endorsements with reputable brands like Kelley Blue Book, the Vehicle Protection Association, and CARFAX. The plans are backed by insurance providers, but if you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can get a full refund within the first 30 days.

To get a free, customized quote for extended Nissan protection from CARCHEX, visit the website or call 877-253-0058.

CarShield: Most Popular

There are few brands in the extended car warranty industry that have the presence of CarShield, which is why we’ve named them Most Popular. CarShield has been around since 2005, and the company has since covered over one million vehicles.

We think CarShield customers will enjoy:

Coverage options for standard vehicles, as well as motorcycles and ATVs

Low or nonexistent deductibles

Month-to-month contract options

Rental car reimbursement

Courtesy towing

Flexible payment plans

To get a free quote from CarShield, visit the website or call 800-563-2761.

A Closer Comparison Of CARCHEX And CarShield: Extended Warranty Comparison: CarShield Vs CARCHEX

Honorable Mentions

Additional third-party extended warranty companies worth considering include:

autopom! – Best Quotes and Claims Process

– Best Quotes and Claims Process Endurance – Best Direct Provider

Read our full review to learn more about these brands.