Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck because its big, gangly windshield wiper might not work. Certain trucks could have a faulty wiper motor that prevents the blade from doing its job, which is a problem if it rains.

The recall involves 11,688 electric pickups, or every Cybertruck manufactured between November 13, 2023, and June 6, 2024. Tesla believes that just two percent of the affected vehicles have this defect. The recall comes after the automaker paused customer deliveries earlier this month.

The company first learned of the potential issue in early February when Tesla Service identified wiper motor failures on certain Cybertrucks. The automaker recovered 20 motors that Tesla engineers analyzed over the next few months before finding the cause.

Tesla discovered that a functional test at a Tier 2 supplier applied excessive current to the component, damaging the motor’s circuit board.

Tesla says it’s unaware of any collisions, injuries, or deaths related to the problem. The automaker will replace the wiper motor for free.

Many trucks that are in for motor replacement will also undergo an inspection for their exterior bed trim. The sail appliqué along the bedside might not have been installed correctly, which could become loose or separate from the vehicle. This second recall affects 11,383 Cybertrucks built from November 13, 2023, until May 26, 2024, and Tesla will replace or rework the parts to meet the correct specifications.