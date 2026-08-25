UFC And Ram Team Up To Auction Off 900-HP Ram Rumble Bee For Charity
A 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT and a 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10 cross the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas block together to raise money for charity.
- A one-of-one 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT and customized 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10 will be auctioned together at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event on September 11.
- The Rumble Bee SRT packs a 777-hp supercharged Hellcat V8 and will receive a Direct Connection upgrade targeting more than 900 horsepower.
- All proceeds from the sale will support Folds of Honor and the UFC Foundation.
Ram is sending two of its most extreme trucks straight to the auction block, and none of the money is going back into the company. A one-of-one 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT and a 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10 will cross the block together at the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Las Vegas Auction on Friday, Sept. 11, at approximately 3:30 pm PDT in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The sale pairs Ram, UFC, RealTruck and Barrett-Jackson, with the auction house waiving all fees and commissions so that 100% of the hammer price benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation. A portion of proceeds will also support Hispanic charities through the UFC Foundation, tied to Mexican Independence Day weekend events UFC and Zuffa Boxing are hosting in Las Vegas and Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 12.
Gallery: Custom 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee And 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10 Pickups
Why September 11 Matters
The auction lands on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of US military members and first responders who were killed or disabled in the line of duty.
UFC President and CEO Dana White will join Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson on the auction block to help drive bidding. The winning bidder also receives a VIP UFC Experience to a future event of their choice, on top of taking home both trucks as a pair.
What's Actually Crossing The Block
The Rumble Bee SRT being sold is the first retail-production build of the new Ram SRT lineup, finished as a one-of-one. Its supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat Hemi V8 makes 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, an 11.6-second quarter mile and a targeted top speed of 170 mph. Direct Connection added a 3.0-liter supercharger upgrade rated above 900 hp, a Magnaflow cat-back exhaust, Brembo brake calipers and a Molten Red Pearl-Coat and Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat paint scheme over satin black 22-inch wheels.
The 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10 joins with a 8.3-liter V10, borrowed from the Dodge Viper, makes 500 hp and still holds the Guinness World Record for World's Fastest Production Pickup Truck. RealTruck and builder ProMotorsports, working with Mark Trostle, vice president of Ram, SRT and Mopar Design, gave it a yellow-and-black two-tone UFC branded scheme, Viper-inspired graphics, PowerStep running boards and a Pro X15 tonneau cover.
Motor1's Take: Pairing a modern SRT halo truck with a Viper-powered icon turns the sale into more than a fundraiser—it sells a story about Ram’s performance past and future. That narrative will matter to collectors who pay for provenance as much as parts, and to the charities that benefit from high-profile automotive events.
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