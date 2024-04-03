It’s been nearly seven years since Dodge ceased Viper production, but the brand continues to sell the remaining stock. Stellantis released its first-quarter sales results for 2024, and the data shows the automaker sold one Viper in the first three months of the year.

Dodge is also already halfway toward equalling the model’s 2023 sales numbers. It sold two of them last year, both in the last quarter.

Since production ended, Dodge has sold a handful of the cars. Four were bought in 2021, and another four in 2020. None sold in 2022, so maybe this is the start of an upswing.

The third-generation Viper first went on sale for the 2013 model year, which Dodge branded the SRT Viper for the first two years. It was built at Dodge’s Conner Avenue Assembly plant in Detroit until August 2017.

The automaker matched the model’s sinister appearance with an 8.4-liter V-10 engine that initially made 640 horsepower, rocketing to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. Output increased to 645 hp in 2015.

The Viper’s third outing never reached the same sales level as the previous generations. It had its best year in 2014 with 760, far below the 1,000-plus achieved in the mid-2000s. The high-powered sports car might not have landed with consumers in post-recession America, but it’s still catching the eye of buyers long after Dodge ended production.