Rally driver Travis Pastrana just had an unfortunate meeting with a stack of hay bales at this year's 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, ending his chances of a first-place finish for Sunday's timed shootout event.

Pastrana, driving the wheels off of his Subaru "Family Huckster" racing wagon, lost control and understeered into the barriers while attempting to negotiate Goodwood's 1.1-mile hillclimb course. He went off at Molecomb corner, a tricky left-hander that routinely catches even the best drivers.

The highly modified Subaru wagon smashed its right and front sides, leaving it unable to continue up the hill, despite Pastrana's best efforts to get it moving again. The 40-year old Subaru factory driver appeared uninjured in the moments after the crash.

Footage of the incident can be seen in the live stream below.

This isn't the first time Pastrana has crashed a Subaru at Goodwood. In 2022 he rolled a WRX STI rally car at the event's rally stage, where he also walked away unharmed.

This off is the latest in a string of incidents at this year's Festival of Speed. Earlier in this shootout event a Glickenhaus race car lost control and crashed at turn two. Before that, a Ferrari 512 BB LM crashed into the hay bales next to the iconic Flint Wall chicane. Earlier in the day, an Audi Le Mans car lost control and smacked into the barriers at Molecomb, not unlike Pastrana. And on Thursday, a one-off Lotus Evija track car crashed right at the start line.

Pastrana's incident is proof even the best drivers can make mistakes at Goodwood. It's an unforgiving course with precisely zero runoff, after all. We're glad he's okay, and hope the Family Huckster returns next year to take a win.