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Ford Is Making Cheaper Trucks and SUVs, But Still No Cars

The Escape, one of its most affordable models, dies this year.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Exterior Front Quarter
Adrian Padeanu Adrian Padeanu
By: Adrian Padeanu
at 5:03am ET
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Ford's US sales rose 4.2 percent last year, reaching 2,078,832 vehicles. The Blue Oval wants to improve sales figures even more in 2025 by focusing on lower-priced trim levels. Dealers have been informed that production of entry-level trims will increase, which is corroborated by the relaunch of base versions for some models. The base Bronco has already made a comeback.

According to Automotive News, Ford will spend advertising money on the Maverick and Bronco Sport to lure customers looking for a cheaper vehicle. The compact pickup truck starts at $26,210, while the boxy crossover begins from $31,590. But the two models are assembled at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly) site in Mexico and could be subjected to 25 percent tariffs based on President Donald Trump's intention to add tariffs to products from Mexico and Canada. The Mustang Mach-E would have the same problem since it's also made in Mexico at the Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Exterior Side Profile

Another issue is that the Escape is reportedly going away by the end of 2025. Before it dies, the compact crossover sold in Europe as the Kuga costs from $30,590 in its base trim. There are still no plans to launch a new car in the US to fill the void left after the Fiesta and Focus were axed a few years ago. Ford's sole surviving car didn't have a great year, with Mustang sales falling by 9.5 percent to 44,003 units. The Blue Oval has largely given up on cars since it strives to become the "Porsche of off-road.”

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But there is a chance we'll see another car at some point. A four-door Mustang different from the Mach-E electric crossover could happen. CEO Jim Farley doesn't rule it out, saying there are "all kinds of possibilities" to expand the Mustang family and that "there's really no limit." It's apparently codenamed "Mach 4" and is expected to have gas engines.

It's too soon to say how much a four-door Mustang would cost, but we could certainly use more cars at a lower price point. The average new vehicle in December 2024 changed hands for $49,740, according to Cox Automotive. In December 2012, the average new car was about $16,000 cheaper.

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Source: Automotive News

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