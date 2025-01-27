Spy Shots: Porsche 718 Cayman EV Looks a Lot Like a Two-Door Taycan
It's supposed to debut sometime this year.
Porsche is electrifying the 718. We've seen spy shots of the drop-top Boxster model, but now, we have pictures of the electrified 718 Cayman that'll join the convertible, essentially undisguised. It looks a lot like a two-door Taycan.
The most significant difference between the Boxster we've already seen out testing and the Cayman today is the car's greenhouse. It has rear side windows that suggest Porsche designers crossbred a 911 and its electric sedan. The Cayman also lacks the fake exhaust finisher Porsche put on the Boxster to fool onlookers, but it does feature a vertical third brake light.
Some styling elements from the Mission R concept are visible, like the vertical vents in the lower front fascia. It's challenging to pick out the car's finer styling details with Porsche using black cladding and tape that blends into the rest of the body. But the general mid-engine shape is still here, despite the move to an electric powertrain.
The electric 718 will be the brand's first car to ride on the Premium Platform Electric architecture Porsche is developing with Audi. Specific powertrain details, on the other hand, remain elusive. The Mission R, revealed in 2021, had just over 1,000 horsepower, but we don't expect the company to put that much power in the road-going version customers can buy. It should still be speedy, though. This is a Porsche, after all.
The electric 718 is supposed to debut sometime this year. However, a report late last month alleged the automaker was struggling with the EV's development, which could delay the model's launch. That could leave Porsche without any 718 models on dealer lots, as the automaker winds down combustion-powered 718 production later this year.
Source: KGP Photography
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