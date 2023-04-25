Since Forza Horizon 5 launched in 2021, Playground Games has been churning out new content for the title. April's High Performance update is no different, with the latest drop focusing on fast fun. Gamers will experience a new track, new cars, and other challenges and events.

The game gets four new cars, three real models, and one concept. Gamers will get to race the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan STO, the 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935, and the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant. The concept, the 2021 Mission R, also comes from Porsche and previews not only the brand's future but what also lies ahead for the entire industry.

Gallery: Forza Horizon 5 High Performance

10 Photos

The new update transforms the Horizon Stadium into an oval circuit decorated with Horizon-inspired props. Players can only explore the area in Free Roam mode for the High Performance series event. However, Playground will permanently add the track to the game as a race route.

The new circuit also has 20 new accolades for players to earn, and racers can experience solo, cooperative, and competitive play. Gamers can also acquire new Profile Badges based on the number of cars in their garage, with badges for 500, 600, and 700 unique car garages. Duplicate vehicles don't count, so don't cheat.

The update also includes some quality-of-life fixes for issues injected into the game with last month's Rally Adventure update and other improvements to the core game based on player feedback. Players can download it today, but it won't be ready to play until April 27. Playgrounds Games is also introducing six returning PR Stunts and four Speed Traps, but players must hurry to complete them as they will only be available until the series' end.

The updates aren't done yet, with Playground teases May's release. Select vehicles will get "unique overlanding modifications" that players will need to complete the new Pathfinder accolades. We'll get the full rundown at the end of next month.

Forza Horizon 5 is the arcade-y sibling to the sim-like Forza Motorsport franchise, which will see its next installment release sometime this year with over 500 cars and 20 tracks. It'll be a nice compliment to FH5 on the Xbox gaming system.