The next-generation Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will be electric only. The black prototype captured in these spy images represents our first look at what the new soft-top Boxster will look like.

If you're a fan of the current 718 series, the news is good. Despite nixing the internal combustion engine completely, Porsche's next-gen sports car will retain its mid-engine proportions. It will also draw heavily from the Porsche Mission R Concept for styling, notable at the front end where narrow, rectangular headlights will hold station. Large air intakes dominate the lower fascia, though we can see they are closed off behind the horizontal bars.

The familiar side intakes ahead of the rear wheels are closed off as well. And if that's not enough evidence for this being an EV, the rear fascia seals the deal. The center exhaust outlet is clearly fake, and there are no other discernable pipes visible on this prototype.

We are obviously looking at a very rough prototype that might even be a test mule wearing a hodgepodge of exterior panels. Still, Porsche takes steps to hide specific body lines, especially around the lights and fascias. It's possible these areas could receive significant changes before a production model is revealed.

When that happens, we expect to see an EV riding on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture being developed with Audi. Porsche has already confirmed this, stating that the current 718 platform would require "too many compromises" in its transition to electric power. The all-new model will incorporate its battery pack low, nestled between the front and rear axles to maintain mid-engine balance and weight distribution. We expect a single-motor version that will power the rear wheels, and in a first for the Boxster/Cayman, a dual-motor option for all-wheel drive will be offered.

How much power will the electric 718 Boxster have? That's still unknown, though the Mission R Concept delivered no less than 1,073 horsepower (800 kilowatts) with front and rear motors working together. Such force almost certainly won't make it to production, but it's safe to say the new model will be plenty fast.

Porsche already confirmed the next-generation Boxster and Cayman for 2025. Expect a debut sometime in 2023, with production kicking off in late 2024.