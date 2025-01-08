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The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Returns Without a Manual

The new 911 Carrera S gets more power and standard equipment, but no clutch pedal.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Photo by: Porsche
Chris Perkins Chris Perkins
By: Chris Perkins
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The 911 lineup is once again getting filled out. Porsche announced Wednesday the new 2025 911 Carrera S Coupe and Cabriolet, which are set to slot between the base Carrera and newly hybridized GTS models. And unfortunately, the Carrera S loses its seven-speed manual transmission, instead going eight-speed dual-clutch only.

We're not sure why Porsche dropped the manual for the Carrera S, but we're hoping to learn more specifics soon. As of right now, this leaves only the Carrera T and GT3 as the only manual-transmission 911 models on sale.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Photos by: Porsche
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S

The Carrera S does gain power, though. Porsche made revisions to its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six, bumping output to 473 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. That's 30 more horsepower than the previous Carrera S, and perhaps not coincidentally, the same as the old GTS, too. Porsche says the engine gets new turbochargers and thoroughly revised intercoolers, both of which help to increase performance and decrease emissions. With the optional Sport Chrono Package, Porsche quotes a 0-60 MPH run of 3.1 seconds, a 0.2-second improvement over the previous model. Rounding out the powertrain changes, the Sports Exhaust is now standard.

There are other mechanical tweaks, too. The Carrera S gets the larger brakes from the old GTS with 408 mm discs up front, 380 mm discs in the rear, and tweaked dampers that Porsche says improve ride quality. Optional as ever are a lower, firmer sports suspension, rear-wheel steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes. Standard, as before, is a limited-slip differential and staggered 20/21-inch wheels.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Photo by: Porsche
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Inside, Porsche says that the car gets more components trimmed in leather—though there is still an extended leather package—and other tweaks made for this new 992.2-generation 911. That includes a digital gauge cluster, and controversially (if you care about such things that much) push-button engine start. There's also a new Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior package that allows for 48 unique color combinations. Like the other new 911 models, the hardtop comes standard as a two-seater, with rear seats a no-cost option, while the Cabriolet is always a 2+2.

Prices start at $148,395 for the coupe and $161,695 for the cabriolet, with deliveries set to begin in the Spring. Presumably, Porsche will soon bring out an all-wheel drive Carrera 4S in Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa forms, along with the myriad other model variants we can expect from the 911.

More on the New 911

The Porsche 911 Carrera T Proves Horsepower Is Overrated: First Drive Review
2025 Porsche 911 Review: A Hybrid Without Compromise
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Gallery: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Photos

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S
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2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Source: Porsche
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