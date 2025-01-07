2025 Ram Heavy Duty: This Is It

We got a peek at the refreshed 2025 Ram HD back in September. That was purely an aesthetic teaser, though. Now we have all the details, including updates to the V-8 and diesel powertrains, as well as pricing.

If you want a Ram with a Hemi, we have good news. The heavy-duty trucks still feature a 6.4-liter V-8 as standard. Horsepower is down slightly—405 versus 410 last year—but peak torque is still 429 pound-feet. The big news is the 6.7-liter Cummins I-6 turbo diesel, now available solely in high-output trim with 430 hp. Torque is as thick as ever at 1,075 pound-feet. It's available on all Ram HD trucks starting with the Laramie trim. That includes the Ram 2500, which previously only had the Hemi or standard-output diesel

Photo by: Stellantis

The diesel numbers sound largely the same except for peak power, but Ram insists the latest Cummins is a new engine. The block and head are redesigned, and the mill is crowned with a new intake manifold. It has larger valves, heavy-duty pistons, a new turbocharger, and it runs higher fuel pressure. The oil-burner connects to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, and at the back, you can now achieve the max tow rating of 36,610 pounds with a 3.42 rear axle gear. In simple terms, the Ram HD still has the guts to tow an aircraft carrier. But when trailer-free, the lower rear gear allows for lower engine speed and better fuel economy.

“More than 70 percent of Ram heavy-duty customers opt for the diesel, and for 2025 we built on that demand and long-lasting durability with an improved Cummins engine coupled with a new eight-speed transmission,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “This is a very specific pickup segment that requires a powerful tool—every 2025 Ram 2500 we sell allows the potential of 1075 lb.-ft. of torque in every gear, for a 70 percent increase in torque delivery from the previous generation 2500.”

Photos by: Stellantis

We've already seen the exterior changes, namely new grille designs with a split-headlight motif and updated taillights. Interior updates are more substantial, starting with a new 14.5-inch portrait infotainment screen available on certain trims. The standard-issue 12.0-inch screen is tweaked for higher resolution, and there's now an optional 10.25-inch passenger screen. If this all sounds like the updated Ram 1500 that debuted for 2024, you're not wrong. Powering those screens is Ram's latest Uconnect 5 system, and it ties into a bevy of features like dual wireless phone charging, trailer-tow pages, a digital rearview mirror, and more.

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Other notable items include an on-board power inverter good for 2.4 kilowatts of electricity, accessible through two 110-volt plugs in the bed. Adaptive cruise and forward collision warning are now standard, and if you step up to Big Horn you also get drowsy driver detection, traffic sign recognition, and active lane management.

Gallery: 2025 Ram Heavy Duty Trucks 30 Source: Stellantis

The final piece of the 2025 Ram HD puzzle is pricing. The truck starts at $47,560 for the Ram 2500 HD Tradesman, an increase of just $315 versus last year's model. The same increase applies to the Ram 2500 HD Tradesman, which starts at $48,565. Look for these big pickups to reach dealerships by the end of March.

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Source: Stellantis

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