This Volvo Five-Cylinder Jumped Timing And Wanton Destruction Ensued

Everyone loves the Volvo five-cylinder. Well, I'm not sure about everyone, but it is a widely regarded engine, a dependable thing with the unique character only a 'five can provide. But, like any automotive engine, it can fail, and this one failed in spectacular fashion. Eric from the always-excellent I Do Cars channel on YouTube has the engine from a 2012 S60 on his stand this week, and the teardown is an entertaining watch.

Volvo's Modular engine family debuted with a six-cylinder back in the early 1990s with the 900 series, and the five-pot arrived in the mid 1990s with the 850. The four-cylinder Modular was the last to debut, coming a few years after the 'five in Volvo's small 40-series cars. This engine family died in 2016 with the rise of Volvo's current boosted four-cylinders, and with it, one of the last five-cylinder engines on the market.

The damage to this engine is obvious almost immediately, as it won't rotate on the stand. And that's not because it was clearly stored outside after being taken out of the car. Eric predicts at the beginning that the engine jumped timing somehow, and the bent intake valves are pretty clear proof. As are the huge divots said intake valves made in the pistons.

What do you think?

It's tough to know exactly what exactly happened. The belts don't look great, but they were all intact. Perhaps it jumped a few teeth, or the water pump failed. Unfortunately for Eric being in the salvage business, there's not much worth saving in this engine. The damage is too severe.

Beyond enjoying the wanton destruction, it's neat to see this engine come apart. In typical Volvo fashion, it's a very simple design, with some idiosyncrasies, like cam caps integrated into the valve cover. And if nothing else, it's a reminder of the importance of changing your timing belts when required.

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