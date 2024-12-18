Nissan Will Sell the Old Kicks Alongside the New One

Nissan has an all-new Kicks crossover on sale for 2025, but you might notice the old one sitting around if you visit a dealer. That’s on purpose. Nissan announced Tuesday it will continue to sell the previous-generation 2024 Kicks S (pictured above) alongside the all-new model. It’s called the 2025 Kicks Play.

The Kicks Play will start at $22,910 (all prices include the $1,390 destination charge), slightly cheaper than the new Kicks, which starts at $23,220. Buyers will save $310 by picking the older model.

2025 Nissan Kicks Photo by: Nissan

The 2025 Kicks Play comes standard with cruise control, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and three USB ports. It even has Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite of features, which include lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic braking, and more.

What do you think?

A 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine powers the Kicks Play, making 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. The new Kicks has a 2.0-liter engine that produces 141 hp and has an all-wheel drive option for the first time.

Nissan isn’t the first automaker to keep an old model in production as a value option alongside its new, more expensive successor. Ram famously sold the Ram 1500 Classic for 16 years, giving buyers a cheaper entry point into the brand. Jeep did the same thing with the Grand Cherokee a few years ago.

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Source: Nissan

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