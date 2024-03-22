When we first saw camouflaged prototypes of the next-generation Nissan Kicks in July 2023, we knew significant changes were coming to Nissan's small crossover. Now, the covers are lifted and we're treated to a very symmetrical design that's a little bigger and packs a great punch. Say hello to the 2025 Nissan Kicks.

Right away, you'll notice Nissan's signature V-Motion grille is gone. In fact, there isn't a single reference to V-Motion anywhere in the Kicks press release. Look closely at the new face, however, and you'll see vestiges of the old design language. The openings on the bladed grille slant inwards, culminating in a ridge atop the fascia. At the top, narrow headlights also angle downwards on the inner edges. It's a very clean, squarish look that extends rearward with a high, straight beltline.

Things are a bit more interesting at the back. Nissan keeps the floating roof motif with an available two-tone look, and the Kicks "kink" in the pillar is still there too. It gives way to a less blocky rear gate with prominent vertical taillights mounted high on the corners. Overall, it's a very different look compared to the outgoing Kicks. The new version has a larger, more upright appearance.

It's not just an appearance, either. Nissan says the 2025 Kicks is bigger, though exact specifications aren't available yet. We're told there's just over an inch more shoulder room for front and rear passengers, with those in the back getting just under an extra inch for knees. With the rear seats up you get 30 more cubic feet of cargo space, or 60 more cubes with them folded. Nissan says the space is best-in-class, and the rear opening space of 40.3 inches is also listed as best-in-class.

Space certainly matters in a small SUV, but we suspect occupants will be more interested in the Kicks' digital upgrade. The new interior is radically different thanks to a pair of display screens for the driver center infotainment system. That center screen measures up to 12.3 inches, with a 7-inch screen installed as standard. It controls an array of tech that includes optional 360-degree surround-view cameras and an available Bose 10-speaker sound system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are built into the system.

Underneath it all, you'll find a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 141 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, managed by a CVT. And for the first time, you can send that power to all four wheels with Nissan's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system. Thus equipped, Nissan adds a snow mode that is designed specifically for all-paw performance on slippery surfaces.

Further assisting drivers are features such as automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic braking, and lane departure warnings, all part of Nissan's standard-issue Safety Shield 360 System. Step up to the SR trim and you'll get ProPilot that adds steering assistance. Nissan is keen to mention this is also a first for the Kicks.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter

How much will all this cost? Nissan isn't ready to discuss pricing but promises information will come before the on-sale date later this summer. For reference, the 2024 Kicks starts at $22,440, including the destination fee. With the hefty design changes and power increase, it's safe to assume the 2025 Kicks will start somewhere in the mid-$20,000 range.