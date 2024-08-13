  • The 2025 Nissan Kicks starts at $23,220 with the mandatory $1,390 destination fee included.
  • The new Kicks is only $490 more expensive than the outgoing Kicks and still costs less than $25,000 to start.
  • All-wheel drive is available on the Nissan Kicks for the first time and it adds anywhere from $1,500 to $1,650 to the price.

Even though cheap cars are dead, the Nissan Kicks is still a bastion of affordability. The previous version started at less than $20,000 when it was new. The 2025 Nissan Kicks isn’t as cheap as its predecessor, but even with a sharp redesign, an upgraded interior, and optional all-wheel drive for the first time, the new version is well-priced.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks costs $23,220 with the mandatory $1,390 destination fee included. That’s only $490 more than the 2024 Nissan Kicks. Standard features now include adaptive cruise control, LED exterior lighting, a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Nissan’s Safety Shield 360, which gives you automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, and more. Here’s how the 2025 Kicks pricing breaks down (all prices include destination):

Model Price
Kicks S $23,220
Kicks S AWD $24,720
Kicks SV $25,070
Kicks SV AWD $26,720
Kicks SR $27,570
Kicks SR AWD $29,070

All-wheel drive is available on every version of the Kicks, from the base S model to the top-of-the-line SR. The mid-range SV trim gets you access to a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charging pad, and 17-inch wheels.

The top-trim SR adds 19-inch wheels, unique LED headlight accents, two-tone stitching, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and for the first time on Kicks, Nissan’s hands-free ProPilot driving assist. You can pay extra for things like a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, a Bose 10-speaker audio system, and a heated steering wheel as part of the Premium package. The SV Premium package costs an extra $1,500, and the SR Premium package costs $1,950.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks hits dealerships this summer.

More From Nissan

2025 nissan frontier facelift details The Nissan Frontier Finally Gets a Telescoping Steering Wheel
nissan silvia return under consideration Nissan Wants to Bring Back the Silvia
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com