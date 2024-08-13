The 2025 Nissan Kicks starts at $23,220 with the mandatory $1,390 destination fee included.

The new Kicks is only $490 more expensive than the outgoing Kicks and still costs less than $25,000 to start.

All-wheel drive is available on the Nissan Kicks for the first time and it adds anywhere from $1,500 to $1,650 to the price.

Even though cheap cars are dead, the Nissan Kicks is still a bastion of affordability. The previous version started at less than $20,000 when it was new. The 2025 Nissan Kicks isn’t as cheap as its predecessor, but even with a sharp redesign, an upgraded interior, and optional all-wheel drive for the first time, the new version is well-priced.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks costs $23,220 with the mandatory $1,390 destination fee included. That’s only $490 more than the 2024 Nissan Kicks. Standard features now include adaptive cruise control, LED exterior lighting, a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Nissan’s Safety Shield 360, which gives you automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, and more. Here’s how the 2025 Kicks pricing breaks down (all prices include destination):

Model Price Kicks S $23,220 Kicks S AWD $24,720 Kicks SV $25,070 Kicks SV AWD $26,720 Kicks SR $27,570 Kicks SR AWD $29,070

All-wheel drive is available on every version of the Kicks, from the base S model to the top-of-the-line SR. The mid-range SV trim gets you access to a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charging pad, and 17-inch wheels.

The top-trim SR adds 19-inch wheels, unique LED headlight accents, two-tone stitching, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and for the first time on Kicks, Nissan’s hands-free ProPilot driving assist. You can pay extra for things like a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, a Bose 10-speaker audio system, and a heated steering wheel as part of the Premium package. The SV Premium package costs an extra $1,500, and the SR Premium package costs $1,950.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks hits dealerships this summer.