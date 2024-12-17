Jaguar: People Buying High-End Cars Barely Care About the Engine

The old Jaguar is dead. The new Jaguar is moving upmarket while saying goodbye to the internal combustion engine. This striking Type 00 concept provides a window into the British firm's spectacular reinvention as an upscale EV brand. The Tata Motors-owned marque will focus on profit margins rather than volumes, accepting that it'll sell fewer cars given the higher asking prices.

How much? Jaguar's Managing Director Rawdon Glover told Top Gear magazine that the first EV from the new era will cost £120,000 in the UK. When it lands in the US, expect to fork out six figures. The average sales price is expected to double, from $60,000 today to $120,000. According to the head honcho, customers who can afford one are primarily interested in how it looks, inside and out. As to what's underneath the hood, it ranks low on the list of priorities: "People buy cars for their design and interior. Powertrain is about 13th on the list."

Consequently, Jag's head honcho argues that the all-electric setup won't deter shoppers looking for a striking four-door GT: "They're going to buy it because they think it's beautiful, and the brand resonates." Glover is confident that the new car has what it takes to stand out. The ultra-luxury grand tourer will compete in a segment flooded with cars that "look like a bar of soap" because designers and engineers are fixated on aerodynamics to squeeze more range.

The first model of Jaguar's rebirth will be the "antidote" to high-end, aero-driven EVs, with a "completely different" design and "incredible presence." The concept's dramatic silhouette, elongated hood, massive 23-inch wheels, and absence of rear glass indicate how Jaguar wants to disrupt the segment. The concept, pronounced Type Zero Zero, also previews a minimalist interior with floating screens, not seen in any of the models from the old guard.

What do you think?

Although range won't be the main priority, the first car underpinned by the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) will target 478 miles (770 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle and 430 miles (692 kilometers) in the EPA. Using the maximum charging power supported, it will take 15 minutes to recharge the battery for 200 miles (321 kilometers).

It's going to be made at home in the UK and will hit the market in 2026.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept 42 Source: InsideEVs

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