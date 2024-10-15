Last month, Stellantis CEO said Maserati's problems stem from bad marketing, causing sales to drop by more than 50% in the first half of 2024. Carlos Tavares had more things to say about the troubled Italian marque this week at the Paris Motor Show. The head honcho admitted that the company with the trident logo "is in the red," meaning it's spending more money than it's making.

The issues Maserati is having are apparently not related to the cars: "We have no problem with the products." Instead, the difficulties it's been having come from not being "clearly positioned." Tavares, who will step down from the helm of Stellantis in early 2026, told Autocar what Maserati is all about: "It's a brand that is not just about sports cars; it is about gran turismo, it is about quality of life, 'la dolce vita' and technology."

The 66-year-old executive born in Portugal admitted the previous management team at Maserati failed to deliver that message. Davide Grasso is no longer the CEO, having been replaced by Santo Ficili, who is also the new boss of Alfa Romeo after succeeding Jean-Philippe Imparato. Ficili's task is to "change the mindset and the ideas" at Maserati, according to Tavares.

The newly appointed top brass at both Maserati and Alfa Romeo said the two companies won't merge because one is "luxury" and the other is "premium." However, the two could collaborate should the opportunity arise. Alfa isn't having a great year either as sales in the United States are down by 10% through September despite the launch of the Tonale crossover.

Although Maserati and Alfa Romeo are going through a rough patch, Stellantis has vowed to keep all 14 brands for the time being. It’s sticking to its original plan announced in 2021 to invest in all brands for 10 years, so the two have at least until the end of the decade to get their act together.

However, Stellantis' former Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight did say only a few months ago that "there could be some point in the future when we look at what's the best home for [Maserati]." Shortly after her statement, Stellantis issued a press release to clarify Maserati is not for sale. Last week, the automotive conglomerate announced Natalie Knight is leaving the company after only 18 months as CFO.