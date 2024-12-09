The New Hyundai Palisade Stands Out In Traffic

Leave it to the Koreans to overhaul a car's styling from one generation to the next. The new Palisade is generating a lot of buzz, thanks to a design overhaul after six years on the market. Hyundai dropped the first images of its largest gas SUV last week, and car paparazzi have already spotted prototypes roaming the streets without any camouflage whatsoever. Beyond the car's general look, we are noticing some interesting details.

For example, the U-shaped third brake light is nearly as wide as the roof spoiler, with the rear wiper tucked away underneath in Range Rover style. Integrated into the tailgate glass is a rearview camera positioned above the Hyundai logo, where you'd typically find the rear wiper. However, there's a second camera above the license plate. Hyundai has yet to disclose details about the 2026 Palisade, but we think the upper camera is for safety/assist systems, while the lower one is the usual rearview camera.

The vertical taillights with chunky LED segments form an "L" shape, also found at the front for the huge daytime running lights and turn signals. The low and high beams are stacked rectangular lights flanking the grille with its built-in illuminated bar. The latter is only half working on this prototype unless it has something to do with the camera's shutter speed, which would explain why the daytime running lights are flickering.

Below is a separate video showing a different 2026 Palisade in an underground parking lot in South Korea. What makes it interesting is the interior, with a front bench like in some pickup trucks. The middle seat is folded to serve as a center console with cup holders, USB ports, and a wireless charging pad. However, we can easily see the headrest, so three people can sit in the front once the center console is raised.

Put three more people in the middle and another three in the back, and you have a nine-seat Palisade. In its domestic market, drivers can legally drive on the bus lane. It's an SUV alternative to minivans such as the Kia Carnival or Hyundai's Staria, although both family haulers can seat up to 11 people in some markets.

Then there's the sheer size of this behemoth. The boxier shape might create an illusion, but the new Palisade seems bigger. The outgoing model already plays in the fullsize SUV segment, stretching at 196.7 inches (4995 millimeters) long. For an even bigger Hyundai, the fully electric Ioniq 9 is 199.2 inches (5060 millimeters) long. However, the EV only seats up to seven people.

What do you think?

The third row looks a little rough around the edges, but remember that this is a prototype, so the quality is not up to snuff. We're noticing heated and adjustable seats, speakers, two cup holders, a USB charging port, and an air vent in the ceiling. There seems to be decent legroom for rearmost occupants, and we reckon passengers won't feel claustrophobic since the quarter glass is large. Perhaps the only thing missing is a split tailgate, which only a handful of large SUVs still offer.

Since Hyundai has already fully revealed the design, expect the Asian automaker to drop technical specifications in the coming weeks.

2026 Hyundai Palisade 32 Source: Hyundai

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