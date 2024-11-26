BMW Nerds Rejoice: The Need for Speed M3 GTR Is Now a Real Car
The video game icon is on display in Munich until early next year.
BMW and Electronic Arts have partnered to recreate a video game icon—the M3 GTR from 2005’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted. The car joins the latest installment in the racing franchise, 2022’s Unbound, as part of the Vol 9: Prepare for the Lockdown update that’s available now.
The automaker created a special wrap for the E46 M3 that replicates the silver-and-blue of the BMW from nearly 20 years ago. The company will display the car at the BMW Welt exhibition center in Munich, Germany, from November 27 until January 6.
“The M3 GTR model is one of the most recognizable cars in the history of Need for Speed, so for the 30th anniversary we wanted to do something special,” said Need for Speed: Unbound Senior Creative Director John Stanley.
You’ll also be able to drive another BMW, but one with two wheels—the BMW S 1000 RR. It’s the first motorcycle in a NFS series. The update is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it also includes the Honda Integra Type R and the Subaru Impreza WRX ST.
Source: Electronic Arts via BMW Blog
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