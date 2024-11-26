BMW Nerds Rejoice: The Need for Speed M3 GTR Is Now a Real Car

BMW and Electronic Arts have partnered to recreate a video game icon—the M3 GTR from 2005’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted. The car joins the latest installment in the racing franchise, 2022’s Unbound, as part of the Vol 9: Prepare for the Lockdown update that’s available now.

The automaker created a special wrap for the E46 M3 that replicates the silver-and-blue of the BMW from nearly 20 years ago. The company will display the car at the BMW Welt exhibition center in Munich, Germany, from November 27 until January 6.

Photos by: Electronic Arts

What do you think?

“The M3 GTR model is one of the most recognizable cars in the history of Need for Speed, so for the 30th anniversary we wanted to do something special,” said Need for Speed: Unbound Senior Creative Director John Stanley.

You’ll also be able to drive another BMW, but one with two wheels—the BMW S 1000 RR. It’s the first motorcycle in a NFS series. The update is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it also includes the Honda Integra Type R and the Subaru Impreza WRX ST.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Electronic Arts via BMW Blog

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy