The Toyota Grand Highlander Is Actually Cheaper for 2025

The Toyota Grand Highlander starts at $42,310 for 2025. If you have an encyclopedic memory of Toyota’s pricing structure, you might notice that the 2025 Grand Highlander is actually cheaper than the model it replaces. The 2024 Grand Highlander started at $44,715.

Toyota has introduced a base LE trim to the Grand Highlander lineup for the new model year, which undercuts last year’s base XLE model by a few thousand bucks. It comes in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The XLE model sticks around, but it gets a slight price hike to $45,080 for FWD and $46,680 with AWD. Here’s how the entire pricing structure shakes out:

Trim FWD / AWD Hybrid Hybrid Max Grand Highlander LE $42,310 / $43,910 $45,660 (FWD) -- Grand Highlander XLE $45,080 / $46,680 $46,830 (FWD) / $48,430 (AWD) -- Grand Highlander Nightshade -- $54,060 (AWD) -- Grand Highlander Limited $49,810 / $51,410 $53,160 (AWD) $56,140 Grand Highlander Platinum $55,495 (AWD) -- $60,225

But even with a new base LE model, the Grand Highlander doesn’t lose much in the way of features. The 2025 Grand Highlander LE still has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 18-inch wheels, and Toyota’s standard turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. That motor makes 265 horsepower and returns up to 24 miles per gallon combined with front-wheel drive.

Also new for 2025 is the Grand Highlander Nightshade. In typical Toyota fashion, the Nightshade model adds black accents to the Grand Highlander’s grille, black mirror caps, and blacked-out wheels. The Grand Highlander Nightshade also gets a premium JBL Audio system at no extra cost.

Photo by: Toyota

What do you think?

Elsewhere in the lineup for 2025, Toyota still offers its hybrid and Hybrid Max powertrains on the Grand Highlander, depending on which trim you choose. The hybrid powertrain makes 245 hp but returns an impressive 36 mph combined on the XLE FWD, while the Hybrid Max makes 362 hp and returns 27 mpg combined.

The 2025 Toyota Highlander goes on sale before the end of the year.

27 Source: Toyota

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