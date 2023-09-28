Toyota is tweaking the Highlander lineup for the 2024 model year with a big change at the bottom. Gone is the entry-level L grade as the range now starts with the LE. It means the cheapest variant kicks off at $39,120, which is $2,500 more than before. It should be mentioned the LE trim sets you back $100 more than last year. Of course, the asking price does not include the mandatory $1,395 destination and handling fees.

Elsewhere, the Bronze Edition has made way for a Nightshade Edition, which is also being added for the 2024 Corolla Cross. Toyota offers the Highlander in this new flavor only on the LE and XLE trims with the hybrid powertrain. As with the other nine Nightshade models in the lineup (yes, there are 10 now), the SUV has a plethora of black accents: grille trim, side mirror caps, door handles, sharkfin antenna, rear badging, and rear spoiler. Go for the XLE Nightshade and the roof rails are also dark.

2024 Toyota Highlander Nightshade Edition

You can pick from Cement, Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, and Ruby Flare Pearl paints, while the 18-inch five-spoke wheels come exclusively in black. Stepping inside, the LE Nightshade has black fabric seat upholstery whereas the XLE has two-tone Softex-trimmed seats with silver accent stitching and embossed fabric inserts. The fancier trim level also gets heated front seats, 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, and second-row captain's seats.

Both trims of the Highlander Nightshade come with an eight-inch touchscreen but you can upgrade to a 12.3-inch display on the XLE. The more expensive model has a standard electric tailgate and moonroof, second-row sunshades, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink universal garage door opener.

Toyota is charging $41,720 for the Highlander LE Nightshade with front-wheel drive and $43,320 if you want the equivalent all-wheel-drive variant. Step up to the XLE and you'll be paying $44,870 for the FWD model and $46,470 for its AWD sibling.