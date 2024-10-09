Jeep killed the 5.7-liter V-8 in the Grand Cherokee in late 2022. About a year later, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer lost the Hemi as well. Now, we're bidding adieu to this eight-cylinder engine from the Grand Cherokee L as well. You could've had it in the more expensive Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trim levels before it was quietly phased out in the third quarter of 2024.

The eight-cylinder engine can’t be ordered anymore, making the Grand Cherokee L yet another model to lose V-8 power in recent years. Motor Authority learned from a Jeep spokesperson the company has pulled the plug on the larger engine. Although that's sad to hear, the reality is few people will miss it. During the 2024 model year, the take rate was less than 4%.

With the V-8 now dead, the maximum towing rating takes a hit. The Grand Cherokee L with the Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6 can haul 6,200 pounds, down by a full 1,000 pounds compared to the Hemi. You'll also have to make do with less muscle since smaller engine has 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque whereas the V-8 was rated at 357 hp and 390 lb-ft.

The 2025 model year isn't out yet but Mopar Insiders reports the venerable Pentastar is going away as well. Rumor has it Jeep will install a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder Hurricane engine, as seen in the Wrangler where it makes 270 hp and 295 lb-ft. An Evo version of this engine is mooted, possibly with over 300 hp. The Grand Cherokee L will apparently skip the electrified 4xe treatment, leaving only the regular model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

If true, that means the updated Grand Cherokee L will be a four-cylinder-only affair as opposed to the outgoing model with its V-6 and V-8 engines. Since it's already October, the 2025 model year is likely around the corner, so we should find out what's what soon.