The producer of the Lamborghini and Ferrari biopics is working on a new Bugatti film.

The film will follow the life of Bugatti founder and CEO, Ettore Bugatti.

Filming will take place in France and Italy beginning in 2025, and the movie will be in English.

Following the success of Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend in 2022, and Ferrari in 2023, Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino is already working on his next automotive biopic. His latest flick will center around the founder and first CEO of Bugatti, Ettore Bugatti.

The unnamed biopic will follow the life of Ettore Bugatti, from his early days to the founding of the company with his namesake in 1909. The film will focus on the supercar maker's rise to success in the early 1900s, and the struggles surrounding the company following his son's death in 1939.

Filming will take place in France and Italy beginning in 2025, and the film will feature a cast of international actors. Like the Ferrari and Lamborghini films before it, though, this one will be filmed in English.

"After the success of our films on Lamborghini and Ferrari, I am thrilled to bring another global automotive icon to the screen," Iervolino said in a statement. "Bugatti will be a film that honors the passion and innovation that have defined one of the most iconic car manufacturers of all time."

Iervolino has yet to name a director or announce any stars for the film, but we can imagine some high-caliber talent will be attached to this project. Adam Driver starred in Iervolino's Ferrari flick, which was also directed by Michael Mann, while Frank Grillo led the Lamborghini biopic.

Iervolino's third film in his growing automotive portfolio is set to begin production in 2025. Maserati: The Brothers, will be directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco and will star​​ Anthony Hopkins and Michele Marrone.

The Bugatti film announcement is the latest in a string of car-based media. John Cena is set to star in the upcoming Matchbox film centered around the famous die-cast toy, and Netflix is releasing a new series about the life of F1 driver Aryton Senna. And there's certainly plenty more to come.