The theatrical trailer for Ferrari, the biopic about the eponymous automotive magnate, is finally here ahead of the film's release on Christmas Day in the United States. It stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and tells the story of the brand's competition in the 1957 Mille Miglia race across Italy. The video suggests there's a potent mix of automotive action and personal turmoil as Enzo tries to keep his company together while also dealing with family strife.

In 1957, the Ferrari company was only a decade into producing road cars and was far from the powerhouse brand like today. The trailer indicates that the automaker is near bankruptcy for spending more than it was bringing in. Someone tells Enzo that he needs to win the Mille Miglia. The cast of racing drivers includes Patrick Dempsey playing Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell as Peter Collins, and Gabriel Leone portraying Alfonso De Portago.

The trailer shows lots of racing, including wheel-to-wheel action against a Maserati. There are also several traumatic-looking crashes.

At the same time, Ferrari is having family struggles. His son, Dino, died in 1956. At 1:49 into the trailer you see Penelope Cruz, portraying Enzo's wife Laura, standing in front of their son's grave. Shailene Woodley plays Lina Lardi, Enzo's mistress.

Without spoiling the specifics about the 1957 Mille Miglia, the race brought both success and tragedy for Ferrari. A fatal crash during the event caused the Italian government to ban motor racing on public roads.

Michael Mann directed Ferrari. He's best known for crime thrillers like Heat and Collateral, as well as the TV series and movie Miami Vice.

"There were numerous times when I thought this was an impossible film to make," Mann told Deadline Hollywood. "And then I would go back and reread the screenplay and what was magical and riveting about it would present itself all over again and I constantly stayed completely committed to it."

Ferrari had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The audience reportedly gave it a 7.5-minute standing ovation.