“A new era begins” for Alfa Romeo. That’s a rather bold statement but the Italian manufacturer has released a new teaser image that seems to promise something very exciting. For now, all we get to see is a taillight signature that likely belongs to the Tonale.

The Tonale’s lineup already has something for everyone’s taste. Depending on the market, it is sold with gasoline, diesel, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Obviously, there’s just one piece of the puzzle still missing and that’s the fully electric model. It hasn’t been confirmed officially yet but the slogan in the new teaser hints at something radical for Alfa Romeo.

The Italian automaker has been tight-lipped about the prospects of unveiling a zero-emissions version of the Tonale. All we know so far is that a Tonale EV is “technically possible” and this came straight from Alfa Romeo’s Head of Products, Daniel Tiago Guzzafame. Back in February last year, during the Tonale’s North American launch, he told our colleagues at Inside EVs that "the architecture could technically support a pure electric version but that has not been decided yet."

Of course, this is not the only possible scenario here. Alfa could be teasing a more powerful combustion or hybrid variant of the compact crossover, something along the lines of a QV model. That’s just speculation on our part, but this new era Alfa Romeo is talking about must be more than just a fancy trim level or a special edition model. Or perhaps it's not even a Tonale.

Earlier this year, the brand teased an upcoming small electric crossover. Previously known as the Brennero, the EV is expected to share its underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger, which in turn has much in common with Europe’s Peugeot e-2008 and other models from Stellantis. The crossover will sit below the Tonale in the company’s range and will be unveiled sometime in the first half of 2024.