Everyone's favorite Porsche 911 is back. After a brief one-year hiatus, Porsche is putting the motorsport-inspired supercar back into production for 2025, complete with a handful of upgrades and styling changes. Watch the reveal happen live right here at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Porsche plans to release two variants of the GT3 today, though the carmaker didn't disclose which variants we'll see. The previous 992.1-generation car came in three different trims: The standard GT3, the GT3 Touring, and the GT3 RS. The first two cars used a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six making 500 horsepower, while the RS made 518 hp thanks to stronger internals.

Aside from the magnificent engine, the outgoing GT3's biggest selling point was its available six-speed manual transmission, optional on the standard car and the wingless Touring. Porsche has yet to reveal whether the six-speed will stick around for 2025, though it'd make sense to keep it considering the take rate is reportedly over 50 percent.

While Porsche has yet to reveal any specs, the company says the new GT3 will be more "exhilarating" and "innovative" than the previous car. Expect pro drivers Walter Röhrl and Jorg Bergmeister to appear on screen to walk us through the car and highlight the biggest changes.