Porsche shows the first teaser for the next 911 GT3 track car.

The company says it will be more "exhilarating" and "innovative" than any of its predecessors.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 debuts on October 18, 2024, at 12:30 PM ET.

With the new Porsche 911 debuting recently, we knew it was only a matter of time before the hardcore GT3 variant(s) followed. And while we don't have a full look or official details on the new track-focused sports car yet, Porsche previewed its next-generation GT3 with a shadowy teaser image and some early details.

Porsche promises this next 911 GT3 will be even more "exhilarating" and "innovative" than its predecessors. It'll show up in two variants at launch—though, Porsche isn't disclosing what those two variants might be just yet. Our best guess is a standard 911 GT3 and a GT3 RS. Or who knows, we could see the GT3 Touring at launch.

Porsche

Porsche's pro drivers, Walter Rohrl and Jorg Bergmeister, will be the first two lucky people behind the wheel of the production 911 GT3 and will offer some insight into the sports car when it debuts. We don't know exactly what will power this latest generation, but we don't expect the new 911 GT3 to go hybrid like its sibling, the Carrera GTS.

The now-outgoing 911 GT3 has a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, good enough for a 0-60 mph time of about 3.0 seconds flat. The 911 GT3 RS, with the same flat-six engine, makes 518 hp and 343 lb-ft of torque, getting it to 60 in about 2.7 seconds.

The new 911 GT3 will undoubtedly be even more powerful—especially in the RS guise. But we won't know all the details until it shows up. Thankfully, you won't have to wait long—the new Porsche 911 GT3 debuts on Tuesday, October 18 at 12:30 PM ET (6:30 PM CEST). So mark your calendars.