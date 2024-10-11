Brembo has acquired suspension manufacturer Öhlins Racing for $405 million.

The deal still needs final regulatory approval, which should happen in 2025.

If approved, the acquisition will be the largest in Brembo's history.

Brembo and Öhlins Racing just inked a major deal. The iconic brake manufacturer just acquired Öhlins from parent company Tenneco for $405 million, according to a press release from Brembo. Provided the acquisition meets all the regulatory approvals, it will be the largest purchase in Brembo's history. It will also significantly expand Brembo's offerings in the automotive performance market.

Öhlins Racing is known for performance-focused suspension components for cars and motorcycles, both in street and racing applications. Based in Stockholm, the company was founded in 1976 and currently has two manufacturing facilities in Sweden and Thailand. It also has two research and development centers in those locations, and there are four distribution and testing facilities in Sweden, Thailand, Germany, and the United States. Öhlins Racing currently employs approximately 500 people.

"As we join forces with Brembo, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities and leverage our respective strengths and assets to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers and employees," said Öhlins Racing CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger.

It's unclear at this time if Brembo will make any significant changes to the workforce or product lineup. The brake manufacturer has been expanding in recent years, including the acquisition of SBS Friction in 2021 to bring motorcycle and ATV brake components to its portfolio. Earlier this year, Brembo announced a new production facility in Thailand.

"Öhlins is a strong fit for Brembo," said Brembo Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi. "It is a world-renowned brand, with a solid business and an unrivaled reputation, both on the racetrack and the road. We welcome Öhlins to our Group as a great opportunity to expand our offerings for the automotive market. With this addition, we take another step forward in our strategy to provide integrated intelligent solutions to our customers, leveraging synergies across key technologies in the vehicle’s corner."

The final approvals for the deal should come in 2025.