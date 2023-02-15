Listen to this article

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot family is now available in the United States consisting of four members – the Slingshot S, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR, and Slingshot R. A further addition to the lineup comes in the form of the Slingshot Roush Edition model, which arrives with the same core hardware but several other important upgrades. It will be at the company’s dealers starting this spring.

There’s no chance this new Roush Edition will go unnoticed with its exclusive Racetrack Red trim and blacked-out badging. Special Roush graphics and branding complement the visual revisions. As standard, the new special edition model comes with Slingshot’s Excursion Top with an integrated toolless install.

Gallery: Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition

4 Photos

On the performance side, the Roush Edition brings new four-piston Brembo brakes with 14 percent larger front brake rotors compared to the standard Slingshot R upon which it is based on. New pedals with pedal covers by Sparco provide better foot grip. A short and wide brake and clutch pedals are installed on the three-pedal configuration.

Speaking of the mechanicals, the Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine, delivering 203 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. You can order it with either a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission with paddle shifters as standard. Those paddle shifters are designed from high-quality composite material and fit the racing-inspired interior theme of the vehicle. Last but not least, there’s also a 7.0-inch display for the infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Polaris describes this new addition to its lineup as a “show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle,” which can already be ordered for at least $37,349 for the version with three pedals. Should you want the AutoDrive transmission, be prepared to write a $39,499 check before the options.