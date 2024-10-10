Chevrolet has released pricing for the refreshed 2025 Tahoe and Suburban.

The Tahoe starts at $60,495, while the Suburban comes in at $63,498.

Both models will reach dealerships soon.

Chevrolet refreshed its Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs for 2025, and now we know how much the updates will cost. On average, expect to pay around $2,300 more for each trim level compared to last year. The Suburban was already over $60,000 with destination charges included, and now, so is the slightly smaller Tahoe.

The least expensive 2025 Tahoe starts at $60,495. For that, you get an LS with two-wheel drive, three-row seating, and a 5.3-liter V-8 making 355 horsepower. The same holds true for the 2025 Suburban, though you'll pay a bit more for the extra space in back. The LS 2WD now starts at $63,498, an increase of $2,303 from last year. Powertrain choices for both are unchanged save for the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel, which increases to 305 hp and 495 pound-feet of torque. The 6.2-liter V-8 soldiers on as the power king with 420 hp.

Both SUVs share a vastly different interior for 2025. A 17.7-inch center touchscreen is standard for all trims, and it's integrated into the 11.0-inch driver display. That's a significant upgrade from the previous 8.0-inch tablet-style screen previously offered for the entry-level SUV.

At the other end of the price spectrum, you'll pay a not-insignificant $86,195 for the 2025 Suburban High Country with 4WD. The flagship trim now rolls on 24-inch wheels, a first for a factory-built Suburban. The Tahoe High Country also gets 24s and costs just a bit less, at $83,195.

Here's a full price breakdown for all 2025 Tahoe and Suburban trims. Prices include a $1,995 destination charge.

Trim Tahoe Pricing (Includes Destination) Suburban Pricing (Includes Destination) LS 2WD $60,495 $63,495 LS 4WD $63,495 $66,495 LT 2WD $63,695 $66,695 LT 4WD $66,695 $69,695 RST 2WD $68,495 $71,495 RST 4WD $71,495 $74,495 Z71 (4WD Only) $70,495 $73,495 Premier 2WD $75,095 $78,095 Premier 4WD $78,095 $81,095 High Country 2WD $80,195 $83,195 High Country 4WD $83,195 $86,195

Aside from the significant interior makeover, 2025 brings a minor facelift to the front. Redesigned headlights are positioned lower, with LED running lamps keeping the familiar C-shape to the corners. In between you'll find slightly revised grilles and lower fascias, depending on the trim level. At the back, new taillights have the same basic shape as before but contain new internal LED elements. There are slight revisions to the rear trim, too.

The 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are now in production and will reach dealerships soon. Diesel-powered models won't arrive until 2025.