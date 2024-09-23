The Nissan Versa starts at $18,330 with destination for the 2025 model year.

It's one of the only new cars starting at under $20,000.

With the Mitsubishi Mirage discontinued for 2025, the Versa is still the cheapest new car in America.

Cheap cars are dying. The Mitsubishi Mirage is being discontinued for 2025, and a handful of sub-$20,000 alternatives like the Kia Rio and Chevrolet Spark have left the market in the last few years. But one lone holdout remains. The Nissan Versa is sticking around for 2025, and it still costs less than $20,000 to start.

The 2025 Nissan Versa starts at $18,330 with destination. That’s a slight increase from last year when the Versa cost $17,225 with destination, but it stays under the $20,000 mark for the base S model. That means it's still the cheapest new car in America.

Here’s how the entire trim line shakes out:

Trim Price Versa S (Manual) $18,330 Versa S (CVT) $20,130 Versa SV $21,630 Versa SR $22,330

The Versa doesn’t gain much in the way of features for 2025, though. Now it comes with Nissan’s Maintenance Care program, which covers three oil changes or 24,000 miles, while the S and SV trims get new LED headlights with signature lighting elements.

The Versa is still the only car in its class with an advanced active safety suite that includes things like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic emergency braking, and high-beam assist. Buyers can also add on things like adaptive cruise control and a driver alert system on higher trims.

The Versa has the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine as before making 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, paired to either a five-speed manual transmission on the base S model or a CVT. The CVT model is rated at 32 miles per gallon city, 40 highway, and 35 combined.

There are rumors that the Versa could be dead after 2025, alongside the Altima. So if you’re interested in taking home America’s cheapest car, this may be the last year to do it.