If you’ve never heard about the Autozam AZ-1, that’s fine. It’s a relatively rare small car from Japan, and you are probably wondering why you should care about it at all. The short answer is that it is absolutely amazing. The compact coupe has a layout reminiscent of its larger, more powerful supercar counterparts, featuring a mid-mounted turbo engine, a manual transmission, and gullwing doors.

There’s one AZ-1 currently available for sale in the United States. What makes this particular car even more special is its classification as the M2-1015 model, a rare breed of which just about 50 exist with distinctive enhancements such as fog lights and a revised rear spoiler. The addition of aftermarket modifications, including a throaty exhaust, a sleek Momo steering wheel, and center console-mounted gauges, doesn’t really ruin the factory look but rather seems to be enhancing it nicely.

Under the hood, this pint-sized supercar is equipped with a mid-mounted 657 cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine, churning out approximately 63 horsepower and 63 pound-feet of torque. Power is efficiently transferred to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Not bad for a car that tips the scales at less than 1,600 pounds.

Importantly, this particular AZ-1 comes with a coveted US title, sparing potential buyers the complexities of international importation. The right-hand-drive, Japanese-market Kei car is officially titled in New Jersey and proudly displays a metric instrument cluster with an odometer reading of approximately 79,000 kilometers, equivalent to around 49,100 miles.

If you are interested in this rare gem, you better hurry up. The auction on Cars and Bids ends in just about eight hours at the time of writing this article. The highest bid at the moment is at $22,015. More details can be found at the source link below.