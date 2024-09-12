With an estimated curb weight of 5,530 pounds, the new M5 Touring is one of the heaviest new cars that money can buy. BMW wants to give the Audi RS6 Avant rival a sense of lightness by throwing a bunch of carbon fiber upgrades at the super wagon. They're available as M Performance Parts, so you won't find them in the regular online configurator. You'll have to visit a dealer to choose the goodies for your build.

The M5 Touring follows in the sedan's footsteps as the four-door version was gifted these factory upgrades a couple of months ago. The most noticeable changes are represented by the front splitter and rear diffuser. Both have a split configuration and lend the high-performance wagon a meaner look. As if the car wasn't wide enough, sill extensions have been added to the sides of the body.

The side mirror caps are available in carbon fiber as a regular option without having to get M Performance Parts. The bad news is that BMW won't sell the M5 Touring with a carbon roof. That's not all too surprising considering the smaller, not-for-America M3 wagon doesn't offer this lightweight panel either. However, both sedans are available with this upgrade.

Rounding off the list of carbon items is the fuel tank cap that apparently "turns every refuel into a small pit stop." Elsewhere, the long-awaited M5 wagon can be ordered with side decals with a matte black finish and M Performance branding. The roof antenna is made from aramid, which are strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military applications. Aramid has similar properties to carbon fiber.

BMW isn't showing the interior, but we do know there are fancier floor mats with leather-like edging and decorative stitching in contrasting colors, plus the three famous M colors. You can even get an M Performance-branded key cover wrapped in Alcantara and leather that mimics carbon fiber. The last item available is a tire bag with a built-in handle and markings indicating the wheel position.

Pricing details have not been disclosed but what's another few thousand dollars when you're already spending six figures? The base 2025 BMW M5 Touring starts at $122,675 in the United States where the Audi RS6 Avant costs about $5,000 more. Before it was retired, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon cost virtually the same as the new long-roof M5. The next-generation model from Affalterbach can't be far behind and logic tells us it'll be more expensive than the BMW.

If enough people buy the M5 wagon, BMW has suggested it might sell the next-generation M3 Touring in the US. The current iteration of the inline-six sports wagon didn't make it to America due to prohibitive homologation costs since the regular 3 Series Wagon isn't sold here either. It's too late to bring the current M3 Touring over.

