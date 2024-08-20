BMW could bring the next-generation M3 Touring to the United States, a representative for the brand said.

The M3 wagon's appearance in America hinges on whether the M5 Touring succeeds in the American market.

The M3 Touring would be the first of its kind to reach US shores, beating competitors like the C63 wagon and RS4 Avant.

BMW doesn't sell the Touring version of its excellent M3 in the United States, and that's a shame. But things could change if sales of the M5 Touring, set to arrive in the US later this year, show enough potential.

While there's no hope of the current-generation M3 Touring arriving on US shores, the next-generation car has a good chance of making it Stateside, provided people show enough interest in the bigger M5 wagon.

"[The] current M3 Touring is already in its life cycle, so it would be very unlikely that we bring it to the US, but if [the] M5 Touring does well enough, maybe the next generation [of the M3 Touring] could come [to America]," vice president of product management Andreas Meyer told CarBuzz.

So there's hope.

While the M5 Touring is in its third generation, this newest version is the first to be officially sold by BMW in the US. It comes as part of a small awakening for demand in performance wagons by American buyers, following cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon, the Audi RS6 Avant, and the Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered.

The M3 Touring would be the first of its main competitors to come to the US. Mercedes-Benz and Audi make longroof versions of their C63 and RS4, respectively, but neither has ever been sold Stateside.

Of course, the M3 wagon's existence in the US depends on whether the M5 Touring succeeds. Enthusiasts have long-harped about wanting more performance-oriented wagons, and now, we're finally getting our wish. If we want more, like the M3 Touring, we'll have to actually go out and put our money where our mouths are.