Ever wanted to own your own NASCAR stock car? Now's your chance. But this isn't just any ol' NASCAR vehicle. Cars & Bids is selling Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s actual 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, complete with the iconic red-and-black Budweiser livery.

Dale Earnhardt Industries built the car in 2006 for the 2007 season, and it raced at the Pepsi 400 in Daytona during the Nextel Cup Series. This stock car car packs a powerful 5.9-liter V-8 engine making anywhere from 600 to 800 horsepower depending on the setup. Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. Of course, this car isn't street-legal—but it would make one hell of a track toy.

Cars & Bids

Inside you get all the same goodies Jr. would have had when racing this car new in 2007. There's a full roll cage, a quick-release steering wheel, a fire suppression system (just in case), and a safety net where the driver's window would be. Not to mention the front windshield and rear window are made of a lightweight composite material instead of glass.

The car hasn't raced in nearly 17 years, but it's still in pristine condition—apart from a few nicks on the exterior and obvious tire wear. The Miami-based dealership selling this car, Curated, specializes in high-end exotics and purchased the vehicle in 2023.

Cars & Bids Cars & Bids

As of this writing, there are still two days left on the auction. The current high bid is a reasonable $20,000—but we expect it to go way up from there. Estimates suggest a modern NASCAR stock car, when new, can cost anywhere from $225,000 to $500,000 to build. This one won't go for much cheaper.

31 Photos Cars & Bids