Auto racing has spawned some iconic liveries in the last few decades. Gulf, Rothmans, and Martini are some of the biggest names, but NASCAR fans will soon get to enjoy looking at a classic Castrol design. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing announced it'll use the Castrol TOM's Toyota Supra livery on its Ford Mustang when it races at Darlington later this month.

That might sound sacrilegious, but Castrol currently sponsors Brad Keselowski’s Ford. He chose the throwback design in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), reminiscing about racing the car in Gran Turismo. He picked TOM's Castrol livery over the John Force Castrol Special, which he noted was similar in design to last year's car, and Casey Atwood's Castrol GTX stock car.

Castrol TOM's Toyota Supra entered the JGTC in 1995 wearing the now-legendary green, red, and white color scheme that's easily identifiable. The car would win the championship in 1997 and 1999 before Castrol ended its sponsorship deal with the team in 2001.

Darlington Raceway has been encouraging teams to don throwback liveries at the track for several years now, and there will be other cars running vintage designs alongside Keselowski throughout the weekend. Kyle Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet will wear a red, yellow, green, and white throwback to Terry Labonte, while Stewart-Hass Racing's No. 4 Ford will don a Richard Childress livery from 1998.