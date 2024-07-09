This year marks Rimac’s 15th year in business. The company is celebrating the occasion with a special-edition Nevera. The Croatian automaker announced Tuesday it will produce nine Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition cars, each costing €2.35 million ($2.54 million). The first car will debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it’ll complete the iconic hill climb.

The Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition includes all available options and the matching bespoke luggage set. Each car features exposed gloss carbon fiber on the bottom half and a new copper color on top with a matte finish, a first for the supercar. Rimac also uses the color to accent the wheels, while “15” year anniversary badging adorns the doors. Rimac’s circuit board-like pattern runs the length of the car.

Inside, the copper theming continues with anodized switchgear and accents, while customers can finish the cabin and seats in black or white. Rimac highlights its 15th anniversary throughout the cabin, embossing the number “15” onto the copper headrests and door cards. It also denotes the car’s production number and the years “2009-2024” between the seats.

There’s no mention of any powertrain upgrades, leading us to assume the special edition makes the same 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 pound-feet of torque as the normal Nevera. A sprint to 60 miles per hour happens in 1.75 seconds, with a top speed of 258 mph.

Rimac and its founder have come a long way since its inception in 2009. Mate began his business by converting his 1984 BMW E30 3 Series into an electric car. Now, the company is building potent, all-electric supercars. It revealed the Concept_One in 2011, which it began delivering to customers five years later. The C_Two debuted in 2018, previewing the Nevera we have today.

“Honestly, when I started to tinker with my first car in a garage, I couldn’t have even dreamt of being where we are 15 years later,” said Rimac.

Rimac merged with Bugatti in 2021 to form Bugatti-Rimac, delivering us the Tourbillon. We'll also see the company’s battery technology powering future BMW Group models in the second half of the decade. Rimac agreed to develop and produce high-voltage battery tech for the German automaker earlier this year. Mate is also developing an autonomous robotaxi called Verne that’s set to launch in Europe two years from now.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Rimac after the Nevera. Mate has been vocal about the changing tastes of high-end buyers, who are already shunning electric vehicles. While the company started by building electric cars, Mate revealed earlier this year that Rimac “isn’t exclusively electric.” It started developing combustion engine technology two years before merging with Bugatti, so maybe gasoline will help power Rimac’s next 15 years.