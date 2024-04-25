The Genesis performance sub-brand Magma is back with a new car. But unlike previous concepts, this one isn't orange. The G80 EV Magma Concept sports a color called Acme Blue. Chosen not because of its electric powertrain, but because blue is the hottest part of a flame, according to Genesis.

Does this mean the G80 EV Magma Concept is the fastest car from the brand yet? There's no way to tell right now. Debuting at Auto China in Beijing, Genesis talks about suspension upgrades, bigger brakes, and aesthetic changes to give the concept a meaner stance. But the company's remained mum on powertrain specs so far.

The production-spec Electrified G80 gets a dual-motor arrangement generating a modest 365 horsepower. While it's unclear whether the Magma Concept uses a version of this powertrain or something totally different, we're confident there's more power on tap.

Gallery: Genesis G80 EV Magma Concept

6 Photos

Instead of harping on output, Genesis focuses on the concept's wider fenders, new rear fascia with an integrated diffuser, and a small ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid. There's also a new fascia at the front with larger air intakes, and blacked-out trim. The G80 EV Magma Concept rides on an "advanced suspension system" that lowers the car, but specific changes aren't outlined. Larger brakes are mounted behind custom 21-inch wheels that look identical to those on the GV60 Magma Concept, albeit with blue highlights. Interior upgrades include Alcantara and quilted leather with carbon fiber trim.

This isn't the first performance-focused G80 we've seen. Earlier this year, Genesis announced a limited-run model for the Middle East market called the Magma Special. That one isn't electric, with rumors suggesting it could have a 500-horsepower version of the sedan's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6. It's also not the first electric Magma we've seen—that honor goes to the aforementioned GV60 that debuted at the end of March at the New York Auto Show.

The latest debut expands the Magma family, though at this time it's unknown if this concept will see production.