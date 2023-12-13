Hyundai's luxury division Genesis is already giving the G80 a mid-cycle facelift. The BMW 5 Series rival from South Korea has been around for about three years and is going through a nip and tuck. While the changes on the outside are subtle, the cabin has been subjected to a more comprehensive revision.

Starting with the exterior, both the standard G80 and the G80 Sport have redesigned grilles and new headlights featuring micro lenses. The front bumpers have been changed, and even the normal model looks a tad sportier now. The sole image showing the back of the basic G80 reveals a modified rear apron. It looks as though the taillights have fresh graphics but nothing to write home about.

2025 Genesis G80 facelift

6 Photos

Those 20-inch wheels of the regular Genesis G80 have a five double-spoke design meant to mimic an airplane’s propellers. The absence of a visible exhaust tip makes us think of the Electrified G80 launched in 2021 as the brand's first-ever EV. However, the cars shown here are powered by combustion engines. The normal G80 has all-wheel drive judging by the "4WD" badge on the trunk lid.

Because bigger seems to be better in terms of screen sizes, the 2025 Genesis G80 has a massive display dominating the dashboard. It seamlessly integrates the digital instrument cluster with the touchscreen of the infotainment. It's an OLED with a massive 27-inch diagonal to echo the updated GV80 and new GV80 Coupe. In fact, the entire dash is a spitting image of what we saw in late September when those two SUVs were introduced. There's a fancy crystal shifter knob and some tweaks to the switchgear.

Genesis mentions it intends to sell the revised G80 in South Korea with 10 exterior colors, including a new Brooklyn Brown shade. Inside, buyers will get to pick from four themes. Full details are going to be released in the coming weeks.