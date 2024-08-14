A new composite Dodge Charger body for the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League is available.

It's sold through Direct Connection and costs $3,765.

Cars in this league can reach speeds up to 85 mph.

The next-generation Dodge Charger will soon hit the streets, reborn as an electric vehicle. There's also a gas-powered version coming next with six-cylinder power, but if you're small enough to fit inside, you can have a new fuel-burning Charger right now.

This is the new Dodge Charger Junior Roadster, available as a body through Direct Connection. It's a half-scale replica of the full-size NHRA Funny Car, restyled to resemble the new car right down to the Fratzog logo in the grille. It's made from composite materials and weighs under 30 pounds, and it's designed to fit a mini-dragster with an 85.5-inch wheelbase.

That's a very specific dimension, but there's a reason for it. The NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League is a proper series open to kids from age 5 to 17. The older you get, the faster the speeds, and these little dragsters can move down the strip with surprising gusto. In top trim, they can turn a 7.90-second pass in an eighth mile, reaching 85 mph in the process. On the lower scale, these dragsters still go 45 mph. And now, you can do it with a new Dodge Charger body.

All cars in the Jr. Drag Racing League use a single-cylinder engine, though modifications and racing fuels are allowed for more power depending on the class. Starting costs for a tiny dragster are generally around $5,000; Direct Connection lists just the new Charger body at $3,765. It recently made its public at Dodge Roadkill Nights ahead of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and it's available for order now.