Rolls-Royce is bringing something special to Monterey this year. This very yellow coupe is called the Spectre Semaphore, a one-off special build that wears a handful of bespoke customizations, including a trippy paint job for the hood and a very bright two-tone interior.

The flashy hue is called Semaphore Yellow, a color crafted specifically for this commission, says Rolls. On the hood is a unique artwork dubbed "Marble Paint Spill." Inspired by Californian artists, it's a collection of silver lacquer and multiple layers of clear coat to create what looks like a pool of mixed yellow and silver paint. Rolls-Royce says the hood alone required 160 hours of labor to design and produce.

Sticking with the very yellow color scheme, the interior of the Spectre Semaphore uses a combination of Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow to brighten the white seats, doors, and dashboard trim. Wrapping things together is Lemon Yellow stitching, naturally. Rolls was even able to make the center dial in the gauge cluster yellow.

There's no mention of drivetrain changes, meaning the Spectre Semaphore's dual-motor electric drivetrain is likely untouched. It's rated at a combined 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque from the factory, with up to 291 miles of range.

Rolls describes the Semaphore as capturing "the bold new codes of luxury being established by the marque’s confident, youthful client base."

Into the design? You're in luck. Unlike most bespoke commissions from the brand, this one hasn't been pre-sold. Rolls says it's available to purchase through any authorized dealer in the United States. Though presumably, you'll have to act fast since this is the only one that exists.

The one-off Spectre will make its debut at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, on August 16 during Monterey Car Week.

