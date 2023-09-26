Rolls-Royce has debuted the one-off Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre special edition with styling touches evoking the Italian Riviera and the wine from there. Other elements include artwork depicting cliffside fishing villages.

The unique Phantom wears a Ligurian blue body with Navy Blue and Jasmine double coachlines. Bunches of grapes also decorate the vehicle's flanks.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre

12 Photos

Stepping inside, occupants find a mix of Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine trim. Bunches of grapes also appear on the embroidery on the rear doors, and each of them requires 9,215 stitches. The winemaking fruit also appears as an inlay on the tray tables, featuring a mix of stainless steel and gold plating. The custom Starlight headliner includes an embroidered map of Italy with 14,338 individual stitches.

Cinque Terre means five lands in English. The term refers to the cliffside villages of Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore in Italy's Liguria in the northern part of the country that borders the Mediterranean Sea. These towns are famous for fishing and the terraced vineyards on the hills.

The cabin has artwork inspired by the five villages. One of the pieces is on the dashboard. The other is in the glovebox with a silver-debossed image of the towns.

Rolls-Royce last updated the Phantom in 2022. It gained a revised grille with a polished upper bar and illumination. The headlights gain laser-cut bezel starlights. New wheels had a retro appearance and were available in a polished or black lacquer finish.

The cabin received a new fabric upholstery option featuring a mix of Italian-sourced and bamboo fiber materials for the rear seats. It featured a pattern with an abstract interpretation of the brand's Spirit of Ecstasy emblem. Rolls also made the steering wheel thicker and gave the Spirit of Ecstasy a tridimensional effect.

The brand made no powertrain changes when updating the sedan. The Phantom continued to use the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12.

Here's what it is like to drive the Rolls-Royce Phantom: