If you think there's too much tech in cars, just wait until you see this. Nissan is working on a new type of exterior automotive paint that uses electromagnetic waves to keep both the surface and interior cooler. It's still in the testing phase, but preliminary results look very promising.

The automaker is working with Radi-Cool, a company that specializes in cooling products. Radiative paint like this isn't a new concept—it's been used on buildings for years to help keep people and things cooler inside. But as Nissan explains, those applications call for a very thick paint that doesn't have the same durability or shine of an automotive finish. Among other things, it's applied with a roller. And while we've seen people paint cars with rollers, it's not an ideal method for bringing color to your car.

This new formula is designed for use in spray guns and it works with clear topcoats. It's still a thick paint though—six times thicker than a standard automotive finish. Within the mix are two microstructure components that contribute to its cooling ability. The first is designed to reflect near-infrared rays, a common way to keep the heat down. The second component is where the scientific magic happens. It creates electromagnetic waves that don't reflect the sun's rays but actually counteract them. It helps prevent heat transfer to other parts of the car.

"My dream is to create cooler cars without consuming energy" explained Dr. Susumu Miura, the senior manager of this project. "This is especially important in the EV era, where the load from running air-conditioning in summer can have a sizable impact on the state of charge," he said.

Nissan

Nissan doesn't explain the intricacies of the paint or how the electromagnetic waves are generated, but the results are pretty conclusive. Comparisons show a temperature drop of 12 degrees Celsius on cars wearing the special finish. That's a measurement of the exterior surface, but the interior was also cooler by 5 degrees Celsius.

So, when can you order a new Z or a Rogue with the "cool" paint job? Development is ongoing; among other things, Nissan would like to make the paint even thinner for easier applications. If it does end up in production, it will likely be reserved for special-order vehicles.