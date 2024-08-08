With the new C63 and GLC63 losing four cylinders to the dismay of enthusiasts, it's understandable to have concerns about the future of AMG. You'll be happy to hear the venerable V-8 isn't facing retirement. Mercedes has now confirmed additional eight-cylinder models are planned. Although the identity of the next car from Affalterbach to rock a 4.0-liter engine hasn’t been disclosed, it's likely the CLE63.

Mercedes-Benz Australia's head of media relations and product communications, Jerry Stamoulis, told CarSales there's more to come on the V-8 front: "We've got more to come. V8 is still part of our portfolio. So there are still options. If you really want a V-8 AMG, we have one. We've got more to come. Yeah, it's another model [than the C63]. Yeah, but the C63 sedan tends to introduce the new technology."

The CLE–essentially a CLK redux since it merges the coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class–already offers a bigger engine than the C-Class. The AMG CLE53 packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. The even hotter CLE63 is widely believed to keep the V-8 alive. Earlier this year, Autocar cited Mercedes "senior officials" saying the range-topper will have eight cylinders from the M177 engine with mild-hybrid tech.

But that wasn't the original plan, or so we've heard. Rumor has it the CLE63 was supposed to have a plug-in hybrid setup based around a smaller 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Yes, just like in the C63. If you're part of the "there's no replacement for displacement" team, that would've been awkward to see. The AMG "53" model has a six-cylinder, so putting a smaller ICE in the "63" doesn't seem right and could generate confusion.

Despite the supposed powertrain change late in the development phase, the CLE63 is still on track to premiere before the end of 2024. It should come in both coupe and convertible body styles.

The jury is still out on what will power the next-generation E63. However, about a year ago, AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said it wouldn't have a V-8. A plug-in hybrid inline-six or something to that effect would likely bring a power advantage over the CLE63. That said, having a smaller gas engine will be a turnoff for some buyers.

New Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Coupe Spy Photos